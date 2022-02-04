The Ten Best Restaurant Deals in Denver Right Now

The price of, well, everything is going up these days — including meals at your favorite restaurants. Long gone are the days of an easy-to-find $10 lunch. Places just can't survive on a price point like that while the cost of ingredients, supplies and labor keep increasing.
But that doesn't mean you can't find some killer deals on some of the best food in town. Often restaurants will offer an incentive for you to come in on typically slower days, which means you can satisfy your craving for a night out without it hitting your wallet too hard. Others offer deals at certain times of the day.
Here are ten must-try food specials:
Angelo's Taverna
620 East Sixth Avenue
303-744-3366
This long-standing go-to for oysters and pizza is a pro at offering a tempting deal. Along with taking advantage of the loaded happy-hour menu available from 3 to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close daily (complete with $1 raw oysters, $2 chargrilled oysters, $6 eight-inch, one topping pizzas and more), we love to hit up this spot for Mollusk Mondays. All day on Monday, get a big bowl of mussels with bread for dunking for $7, or clams and linguine with a soup or salad for $17 if you need something a little more substantial.
Annette
2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
720-710-9975
Chef Caroline Glover's Stanley Marketplace eatery Annette recently began opening on Tuesdays, and is offering all-night happy hour that day as well. The deal, which is also available 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, includes a must-try that's not on the regular menu: steak frites with grilled onion butter and greens dressed with a pickled shallot vinaigrette for just $22. Add some of the house popcorn ($4) for snacking to start and a $7 oyster shooter, and you've got an indulgent night out without the hefty price tag.
Blackbird Public House
305 South Downing Street
303-733-3923
A dozen oysters can set you back well over $30 at most places in town these days, but Blackbird's got them for just $1.50 a pop, all day on Tuesdays and during happy hour, which is all day on Mondays and from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Other happy-hour food bites include an eight-inch, one topping pizza for $6 and a $10 meat-and-cheese board.
The Castle Bar & Grill
6657 South Broadway, Littleton
303-798-5981
Grab a seat at the sunken, horseshoe-shaped bar at this Littleton watering hole and sink your teeth into a duo of specials. On Tuesdays, the burgers — one of our picks for the ten best in town — are buy one, get one half-off. Sure, it use to be a straight up BOGO offer (pre-pandemic), but whether you choose to build your own or go with one of the many set options on the menu, it's still a hell of a deal. Then head back on Thursdays for 70 cent wings and a cold beer.
GB Fish & Chips
Four metro locations
With locations in Park Hill, Overland, Sloan's Lake and Arvada, there's a good chance you've got a GB's nearby. This no-frills spot for fish and chips offers a lot of special, including free kid's meals on Sundays and all day happy hour with 75 cent PBRs on Mondays. But our favorite day of the week to hit up a GB's is Tilapia Tuesday, when a hefty piece of the battered and fried flaky white fish is only $1. Order a couple, add a side of fries for $2.50 and let the malt vinegar flow.
Hops & Pie
3920 Tennyson Street
303-477-7000
This spot, which celebrated its ten-year anniversary in 2020, has raised the bar on beer and pizza in Denver. There's not much better than that classic combo — except enjoying it on Thursdays, when you can get a taste of the Detroit-style pies for just $5. That leaves plenty in the budget for a couple of pints alongside — and Hops & Pie has one of the best tap lists in the city.
La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal
2233 Larimer Street
720-519-1060
This is the first restaurant in Denver to focus on pozole, the traditional Mexican soup, and you can get two-for-one bowls of it all day on Tuesdays. Opt for verde, blanco, rojo, negro or vegan pozole served with chicken or cabeza de cerdo (meat from a pig's head). Pair it with a pour of mezcal and cheers yourself for making a very, very smart food move. Odyssey Italian Restaurant
603 East Sixth Avenue
303-318-0102
This restaurant housed in a Victorian house is one of the best places to go for a date night, with its friendly service and charming atmosphere. It's also home to an insanely good deal on a pasta dinner. On Monday nights, you can order any option off the pasta menu for just $8.95 (normally $20); it comes with a Caesar salad and garlic bread. With a price that low, you may as well throw in a bottle of wine, too.
Potager
1109 Ogden Street
303-246-7073
For 25 years, this neighborhood bistro has led the way in highlighting locally sourced, seasonal fare. Though its original owner, Terri Rippeto, sold it in 2019, it's maintained that focus — as well as its Tuesday night burger deal, which hasn't gone up in price in five years. For $18, you'll get a burger, beer and seasonal side. The burger set-up and accompaniments change weekly, but the patties and buns are always made in-house.
Shells and Sauce
2600 East 12th Avenue
303-377-2091
Hit up this cozy Congress Park staple for a happy hour loaded with $7.95 food specials that are more than snacks — they easily fill you up for a whole meal. Available from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, options include a lineup of flatbreads with toppings like Boar's Head pepperoni, and spinach and mushrooms. There are also five mini (though still substantial) small plates: grilled salmon with whipped potatoes and broccolini, Bolognese, chicken parm, and capellini D'Angelo with broccolini, Italian sausage and ricotta in a white wine butter sauce.