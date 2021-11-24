Ten Colorado-Made Non-Alcoholic Drinks for Your Holiday Celebrations

The holidays are all about spending time with friends and family. But it's also about food and drinks. Often, that means boozy beverages, but for those who abstain, the sober-curious or anyone who just needs a break from the barrage of tipsy nights that often make up the end of the year, alcohol-free options abound these days. Now, skipping out of a buzz doesn't mean just sipping tonic with lime or a Diet Coke.
Here are ten non-alcoholic locally made drinks to add to your holiday shopping list:
CERIA Brewing Non-Alcoholic Beers
Arvada-based CERIA Brewing Co. was founded when Keith Villa, creator of Blue Moon, decided to use his Ph.D. in Brewing Sciences to create non-alcoholic beers instead. The brewery produces two types of alcohol-free beer (as well as a version with THC and CBD, available at local dispensaries). Grainwave Belgian-Style White Ale is unfiltered and brewed with blood orange peel and coriander, and it pairs well with spicy dishes, Mexican food and vanilla desserts. Indiewave West Coast IPA is brewed with Cascade, Citra and Amarillo hops, and is great with charcuterie, Middle Eastern food and chocolate desserts. Both beers are available as a six-pack ($13.99), twelve-pack ($27.98) and 24-pack ($55.96).
Where to find it: CERIA beer can be found at liquor stores throughout the Front Range. Check out the brewery's product finder to locate. The beer is also available on Amazon.
Denver-born Gruvi launched a line of non-alcoholic wines and beers to “help others be healthy and stay social, one drink at a time," according to its mission statement. The Dry Secco is a delicate, dry sparkling prosecco that pairs with charcuterie boards and creamy pasta. The Bubbly Rose is a light-pink effervescent drink with notes of green apple and fresh strawberry; try it with chocolate-covered strawberries. Both are available in an eight-pack ($36), 24-pack ($79) and 48-pack ($155), with eight bottles equaling three full bottles of wine. Gruvi’s beer options, which include an IPA, pale ale, stout and sour weisse, are available in twelve-packs ($29.99), 24-packs ($55) and 48-packs ($155).
Where to find it: You can find Gruvi products at various liquor stores and Whole Foods locations. Check out the brand's product finder to locate.
The idea for Hoplark HopTea came when the creators missed the craft-beer experience while finishing up a month of not drinking alcohol. The sparkling hopped tea comes in varying levels of hoppyness, but without the alcohol of beer. The original line of teas, from most hoppy to least, include The Citra Bomb One, The Really Hoppy One, The Green Tea One and The Calm One (which is also caffeine-free). Hoplark also produces a non-alcoholic line of hopped sparkling water, made with no sugar, and some limited-release specialty teas. A twelve-pack of tea or sparkling water is $35 (limited-edition teas are $45).
Where to find it: Hoplark's HopTea is available throughout Colorado, including Whole Foods, King Soopers and select liquor stores. Currently, the sparkling water is only available online. Check out Hoplark's product finder to locate.
Bootstrap Brewing Co. Non-Alcoholic Beer
Bootstrap Brewing Co. released two non-alcoholic beers to add to its award-winning beer lineup, each coming in at less than 0.5 percent ABV. The light Strapless Non-Alcoholic Gold is only 55 calories, while the gluten-reduced Strapless Non-Alcoholic IPA is described as a full-bodied IPA. The 100-calorie beer won silver at the 2021 USA Beer Ratings and bronze at the 2020 U.S. Open Beverage Competition.
Where to find it: You can find the non-alcoholic beer in six-packs for $12.99 at the brewery, located at 142 Pratt Street in Longmont. You can also find it at various liquor stores throughout Colorado.
Coors Edge Non-Alcoholic Beer
Golden-based Coors Brewing Company has launched Coors Edge, which comes in at less than 0.5 percent ABV and 45 calories per can. It's available in cans and bottles in both six-packs and twelve-packs. The beer is an American Lager, described as having a well-balanced, malty body and notes of citrus and light spiciness from the hops.
Where to find it: Coors Edge is located at various grocery stores and liquor stores throughout Colorado. Check out its product finder to locate.
Horsetooth Hot Sauce Bloody Mary Mix
Family-owned Horsetooth Hot Sauce has been making its spicy sauces in Fort Collins since 2008. For an alcohol-free twist on a morning go-to, try one of the two flavorful Bloody Mary mixes that can stand on their own without the addition of booze. The purée consists of the company's Rubin’s Red hot sauce, tomatoes, vegetable juice, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, lime juice, celery salt and more. The Dog That Bit You is the original mix, and The Wake Up Call is the spicy version, made with Rubin’s XXX sauce.
Where to find it: You can find the Bloody Mary mix for $8 at stores throughout Colorado, including Whole Foods. Use the brand's product finder for locations.
This company recently took home the top prize at the Naturally Boulder Pitch Slam Competition for Colorado-made organic and natural products. Frescos are all-natural, low-sugar drinks inspired by co-owner Juan Ignacio Stewart’s experiences growing up in Guatemala. There are several varieties of this sparking Latin drink, which only uses real fruit, flowers and plants including hibiscus, tamarind, pineapple, passion fruit, guava and mango. A twelve-pack of each flavor or a mixed pack is $48.
Where to find it: You can find Frescos Naturales in various markets, coffee shops, cafes and restaurants. Use the product finder to find locations near you. Products are also available for shipping.
Boulder-based Third Street makes small-batch microbrewed teas. The 32-ounce chai tea concentrates make eight lattes and are available in Honey Vanilla Spice; Mystic Masala Spice, with ground herbs and ginger; and Dragon Tongue Ginger, made with black tea, warm spices and grated ginger. The company also produces bottled lemonades and teas as well as iced tea concentrates. All of the ingredients used in production are composted for local farms in Boulder County, and Third Street's facilities are 100 percent wind-powered.
Where to find it: Third Street is available at various grocery stores, including Whole Foods, and select products are available on Amazon.
Rocky Mountain Soda Co.
Denver-based Rocky Mountain Soda Co. has been creating high-quality soda made with sparkling Colorado water, vegan cane sugar, natural flavor extracts and non-GMO citric acid since 2007. Available in both cans and bottles, its small-batch flavors include Breckenridge Blackberry, Colorado Cola, Buena Vista Blackcherry, Golden Ginger Beer, Evergreen Elderberry, Loveland Lemon Limeade, Grand Mesa Grape, Old Centennial Orange Cream, Palisade Peaches and Cream, Boulder Birch Beer and Pikes Peak Prickly Pear. Prices vary by variety and quantity.
Where to find it: You can find Rocky Mountain Soda Co. at Whole Foods, Sprouts, King Soopers, Lucky’s Market and many breweries and restaurants throughout Colorado. For a list of retailers, visit its website.
Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha
Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha, located in Boulder, makes canned kombucha using botanicals, herbs, roots, fruits and mushrooms. Each variety comes in at 0.5 percent ABV and helps with a different purpose. Varieties include Hibiscus Pulse (circulation), Caffeinated Grapefruit Rise (energize), Strawberry Tonic (refresh), Rowdy Belly (digestion), Caffeine-Free Lion’s Root (clarity), Caffeine-Free Watermelon Bloom (hydrate), Savory Peach (immunity), Alpine Lavender (calm) and Flower Grow (balance).
Where to find it: Find Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha at various grocery stores, markets, coffee shops and restaurants. Use the brand's store locator for details.
