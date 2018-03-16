Where to Find Poutine in Denver

Poutine is a Canadian dish that was created in Quebec, and the classic version is made with thick-cut fries, rich beef gravy and fresh cheese curds. Cozy and comforting, it's no surprise that its made its way to the States — including at a growing list of restaurants in Denver, some of which put their own spins on the dish.
Purists will find classic versions at Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, Historians Ale House and Wally's Wisconsin Tavern,
where Wisconsin cheese curds are the star. The gravy cheese fries at Steuben's are topped with shredded cheese instead of curds, which lends itself to better cheese pulls.
Brunch eatery Sassafras serves a Southern-inspired take with a Colorado twist using Cajun-spiced fries, green chile gravy, roast beef, sharp cheddar and beef jus — you can also opt to add an egg. There are two versions on the menu at Pig & Sprout: a brisket poutine and one smothered in vegan green chile. City O' City dishes up a vegan version, too, while the meat-free poutine at A5 Steakhouse features curds, roasted maitake mushrooms and porcini gravy.
But of all the Mile High spots that are currently serving poutine, these four emerged as our favorites:
Kentucky Inn
890 South Pearl Street
303-778-9600
kentuckyinndenver.com
The poutine at this Wash Park neighborhood bar stands out because the curds on top are fried. Kentucky Inn, also a Wisconsin sports bar, sources its curds from the same company that dishes them out at the Wisconsin State Fair. They are so lightly hand battered that the fried coating takes nothing away from the melted, squeaky cheese. The poutine ($11) can be made with either tater tots or fresh cut fries along with classic gravy. Patrons can also opt to add shaved prime rib (a $13 upcharge) and/or mushrooms (add $3). Colorado-style poutine is on offer, too, and is topped with the bar's spicy pork green chile. The bar itself offers a little Midwest charm, with friendly, no nonsense staff, tons of televisions, booths, a long bar and a pool table.
4901 Newport Street
720-710-8963
846 Albion Street
303-558-0875
lefrenchdenver.com
This French restaurant with a Senegalese spin dishes up three types of decadent poutine. The poulet yassa is a chicken poutine with a lemony onion sauce that gives the dish a pot pie-like feel. The other two are more classic — there's the vegetarian la rourou made with mushrooms and the bourguignonne with tender beef short rib, both of which have a special touch: caramelized pearl onions. Le French recently moved its poutine selection to brunch and lunch only, so guests can grab this dish before 5 p.m. at each location. Although the poutine is pricey at $18-$21 each, the portions are generous and the dish is designed to be shared.
618 East 17th Avenue
720-542-9543
thecryptdenver.com
The Crypt, which opened two years ago, is divey metal bar decked out with decor like zombie mannequins and a giant clown mask. Among the items on its mostly-vegan menu is one of the best poutines in Denver and at just $8, it's also the cheapest one we found. Plus, it's served until midnight. Despite the humble presentation (it's served in a paper boat), the Crypt's poutine tastes high-end. There is a classic beef gravy and curds option as well as one topped with mushroom gravy and house made vegan provolone. You can mix and match the poutine as well — we suggest pairing the curds with the phenomenal mushroom gravy, if dairy is in your diet.
221 West 13th Avenue
303-534-7543
pintspub.com
Bistro Chips ($14) is Pint's Pub's take on poutine. This cozy British bar with its wall of whiskey bottles is the perfect place to escape a cold day and dig into some comfort food. Its non-traditional poutine is loaded with melted Swiss cheese rather than curds along with a touch of curry spice. There is a great gravy to cheese ratio, and the fries are cut in-house. Beer drinkers will find hand-pumped, cask conditioned beers, a classic presentation of English ale that is warmer and less carbonated than traditional beer. And did we mention the wall of whiskey? Pint's Pub boasts that its malt whiskey menu is one of the broadest in the world.