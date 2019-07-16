Bigsby's Folly Launches New Portable Aluminum Bottles

You and your trendy rosé wine can take a hike.

Thanks to urban winery Bigsby's Folly, wine drinkers needn't be left at the trailhead. Aluminum cans are a growing trend in the wine industry, but Bigsby's Folly owners Marla and Chad Yetka turned to a different kind of aluminum container for something more elegant, sleek and reminiscent of glass wine bottles for active, outdoorsy Colorado drinkers.

Their new 500-milliliter "cottle" — a can-bottle hybrid — hits the shelves later this summer in three styles: Cabernet Sauvignon ($16.99), Rosé of Grenache and Sauvignon Blanc (both $14.99). The Yetkas have been working on the new packaging for the past year, and Marla recently traveled to China to find just the right bottle shape and size. The version she found will be a first in the wine industry, according to Bigsby's Folly; the winery co-owner wasn't satisfied with other current shapes on the market because they didn't evoke a wine-drinking experience.

The 500-milliliter cottle comes in three styles of wine. Courtesy Bigsby's Folly

The three wines that will be available in the new cottles are all made with California grapes, and the Rosé of Grenache recently won double-gold at The Rosé Experience, a California competition comprising more than 800 wines. And all three have been on the menu at the winery's RiNo tasting room and restaurant at 3563 Wazee Street, so fans will already be familiar with the flavors contained in each resealable screwtop container.

“We wanted to make the same premium wine we have in our tasting room, available in a format for active lifestyles," Marla adds. "We needed a vessel that could convey the high standards of what the consumer can expect inside, and also wanted it to represent the shape of a traditional wine bottle. Nothing existed that met our vision, so we created it.”

The new cottles will be available online on the Bigsby's Folly website, as well as at Argonaut Liquor, other select liquor stores and at some of Denver's biggest sports and entertainment venues. A portion of the sale of each bottle will be donated to the Morris Animal Foundation, whose logo also appears on the container.

Bigsby, the Yetka's first golden retriever, appears on the Bigsby's Folly cottle labels; he makes a fine canine companion for your next outdoor adventure.