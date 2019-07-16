 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Grab a Bigsby's Folly cottle and get out of town.EXPAND
Grab a Bigsby's Folly cottle and get out of town.
Courtesy Bigsby's Folly

Bigsby's Folly Launches New Portable Aluminum Bottles

Mark Antonation | July 16, 2019 | 11:45am
AA

You and your trendy rosé wine can take a hike.

Thanks to urban winery Bigsby's Folly, wine drinkers needn't be left at the trailhead. Aluminum cans are a growing trend in the wine industry, but Bigsby's Folly owners Marla and Chad Yetka turned to a different kind of aluminum container for something more elegant, sleek and reminiscent of glass wine bottles for active, outdoorsy Colorado drinkers.

Their new 500-milliliter "cottle" — a can-bottle hybrid — hits the shelves later this summer in three styles: Cabernet Sauvignon ($16.99), Rosé of Grenache and Sauvignon Blanc (both $14.99). The Yetkas have been working on the new packaging for the past year, and Marla recently traveled to China to find just the right bottle shape and size. The version she found will be a first in the wine industry, according to Bigsby's Folly; the winery co-owner wasn't satisfied with other current shapes on the market because they didn't evoke a wine-drinking experience.

Related Stories

The 500-milliliter cottle comes in three styles of wine.EXPAND
The 500-milliliter cottle comes in three styles of wine.
Courtesy Bigsby's Folly

The three wines that will be available in the new cottles are all made with California grapes, and the Rosé of Grenache recently won double-gold at The Rosé Experience, a California competition comprising more than 800 wines. And all three have been on the menu at the winery's RiNo tasting room and restaurant at 3563 Wazee Street, so fans will already be familiar with the flavors contained in each resealable screwtop container.

“We wanted to make the same premium wine we have in our tasting room, available in a format for active lifestyles," Marla adds. "We needed a vessel that could convey the high standards of what the consumer can expect inside, and also wanted it to represent the shape of a traditional wine bottle. Nothing existed that met our vision, so we created it.”

The new cottles will be available online on the Bigsby's Folly website, as well as at Argonaut Liquor, other select liquor stores and at some of Denver's biggest sports and entertainment venues. A portion of the sale of each bottle will be donated to the Morris Animal Foundation, whose logo also appears on the container.

Bigsby, the Yetka's first golden retriever, appears on the Bigsby's Folly cottle labels; he makes a fine canine companion for your next outdoor adventure.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >