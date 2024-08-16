Biker Jim's Founder Brings His Dogs to Refreshed Milk Market

In the nearly two decades that followed, he gained Anthony Bourdain as a fan in 2010, opened a brick-and-mortar location in the Ballpark neighborhood a year later (as well as a now-defunct offshoot in Highlands Ranch) and became the face behind one of Denver's most iconic foods.
But in 2020, as the business struggled with pandemic restrictions, "I partnered up with a guy that I had known for more than a decade," Pittenger wrote in a statement in June announcing his exit from the company he'd founded. "At that time he was CEO of a multi-million dollar company. He promised me so many things in this partnership. Long story short, none of what he promised came to fruition, and I gave control and ownership of Biker Jim’s away for nothing."
The news devastated fans — including former Westword food critic Jason Sheehan, who wondered what Pittenger's second act might be.
For now, it's selling sausages again — along with sharing one of his other passions, pancakes — at a residency he's launching this weekend at the newly refreshed Milk Market in LoDo.
"The last year was fairly dark," he admits. "I hate to sound this way, but I was kind of powerless over the direction of Biker Jim's." When the brand was kicked out of Ball Arena for $870,000 in unpaid fees, which Pittenger says he thought had been paid by the CEO, Andrew Soulakis, "that was the last straw."
After he announced his decision to step away, "I started to feel better," he says. And now that he's cooking again, "I feel good."
His new pop-up, located in the former Lou's stall inside Milk Market, is called Bikers & Bakers. It's part of Sage Hospitality's refresh of the food hall that it took over from founder Frank Bonanno last September. "They're trying to revitalize it a little bit," Pittenger says, and he's enjoyed being a part of that effort. The group is "corporate, perhaps," but also "playful, for sure," he notes.
Jim Pittenger's Bikers & Bakers
For his part, Pittenger calls the new venture the Bikers & Bakers Pajama Pancake Party Pop-Up. From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, it will serve several signature dogs, including elk jalapeño cheddar sausage, wild boar and bacon cheddar brats, with topping options that feature the cream cheese and caramelized onions that are familiar to Biker Jim's fans.
On Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, you can get a taste of Pittenger's breakfast fare, including lemon ricotta pancakes and sour cream waffles with fried chicken.
"I'm a ninja on a hot dog cart, but not so experienced on the line," Pittenger admits, so while you may not see him cooking often at Milk Market, he's excited to focus on "developing menus and recipes, training staff and making sure operating procedures are in place," he says. "It's a cool space."
What else is new at Milk Market?The space has two more food vendor additions:
Bos Butcher & Deli
Menu options include the Cowboy Burger with American cheese, onion rings, pickled jalapeños, bacon and barbecue sauce; a BLT with burrata on rye bread; and the Mediterranean, with hummus, harissa, sliced cucumber, feta, tomato, arugula, red onion and red wine vinaigrette on a LoDough hoagie.
Fuso
This stall serves hand-tossed pizza in varieties such as classic pepperoni and Margherita as well as wild mushroom with white sauce, ricotta and truffle oil and an artichoke pizza made with spinach, garlic, cream sauce, red onion, Calabrian chili and mozzarella. Pasta such as pappardelle with Bolognese and shrimp pesto bucatini is on the menu as well.
Other upgrades
Milk Market has new tables and chairs, lighting and paint, including a mural by Colorado-based artist Graham Carraway titled “Highest Stakes.” It also now has a game room with Skee-Ball, shuffleboard, Pac-Man and more — and all the games are free to play.
Denver Milk Market is located at 1800 Wazee Street and is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit denvermilkmarket.com.