Longing for a Hot Dog? Biker Jim's Launches Guest Chef Series

What's better than becoming world-famous for selling hot dogs? Doing it with your friends!

Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs has been a fixture on the streets of Denver for fifteen years, and at the Ballpark neighborhood restaurant at 2148 Larimer Street for the past ten. But slingin' weenies solo can be a lonely gig, so founder Jim Pittenger has invited some of his chef pals to create their own gourmet dogs, which will be on the menu for a month at a time until...well, probably until Biker Jim runs out of friends.

First up is Brunson's Cheesy Red Hot, from chef Justin Brunson, founder of Masterpiece Delicatessen, Old Major, Royal Rooster, Folsom Foods, Culture Meats & Cheese and River Bear American Meats. Brunson has combined a few Southern flavors into one seriously snarfable dog: It's a spicy, snappy hot dog topped with pimento cheese, Elevation barbecue sauce (a new product from Denver's own Elevation Ketchup) and crispy-fried pickled red onions.

EXPAND You know you're big when your wiener shows up on Biker Jim's menu. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Fried nacho mac and cheese at Biker Jim's. Mark Antonation

Brunson says he was inspired by a snack down South that combines saltine crackers, hot links, pimento cheese and barbecue sauce (and that may have been invented by Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q). In this variation, the fried onions, rather than saltines, add a little crunch. "I'm just really happy to have my wiener on Jim's menu," the chef adds.

Up next for March is chef Lon Symensma, founder of ChoLon and Cho77. While Symensma's frankfurter has yet to be revealed, we're hoping it will have a Southeast Asian bent.

Also new at Biker Jim's is a nacho-cheese variation of the eatery's fried mac and cheese. The cheesy squares are riddled with bacon and chiles and encrusted in a nacho-cheese tortilla coating. Be sure your estate is in order before you combine these with anything else on the menu.

Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Call 720-746-9355 or visit the shop's website for more details.