 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Employees at Queens Eleven and Blue Sparrow will be getting a bump in pay.EXPAND
Employees at Queens Eleven and Blue Sparrow will be getting a bump in pay.
Mark Antonation

This Business Gives Employees a Raise...Two Years Ahead of City Schedule

Mark Antonation | December 30, 2019 | 9:13am
AA

Many restaurant owners have grave concerns about the City of Denver's new minimum-wage increases set to ramp up steadily between January 2020 and January 2022. But two bar and coffee shop business partners are using the occasion to give employees a bump that will put them two years ahead of the city's schedule. On New Year's Day, Jeffrey Knott and Fiona Arnold, co-owners of Blue Sparrow Coffee and Queens Eleven (a cocktail and coffee bar that just opened this month), will begin paying all tipped employees $12.85 an hour, the amount that the city won't require until 2022.

Denver just mandated new minimum-wage increases to $12.85 ($9.83 tipped) beginning on January 1, 2020; to $14.77 ($11.75 tipped) on January 1, 2021; and to $15.87 ($12.85 tipped) on January 1, 2022. Knott says the majority of his employees are tipped (other than three or four salaried managers), so he and Arnold made the decision to crash the schedule after surveying customers. More than 80 percent of customers supported the idea of a wage increase, and about 76 percent of them said they'd be fine with price increases to cover the cost, Knott notes. So along with employee raises, Blue Sparrow will be bumping menu prices by 11 percent.

"This really all started out at Blue Sparrow," he continues. "Quality is first and foremost, and to provide that, we need professional baristas, and we need to take care of them. I don't see a reason to wait; it's the right thing to do."

Related Stories

Knott adds that employee retention has always been high at Blue Sparrow, which opened at 3070 Blake Street in early 2017. The coffee shop has always paid above minimum wage, and it also offers health and matching 401(k) benefits to qualified employees. But the company is growing, with the recent addition of Queens Eleven at 3603 Walnut Street and a new Blue Sparrow that will hold its grand opening at 1615 Platte Street on January 3, so the partners wanted to make sure they were ready to expand from just over twenty employees now to more than forty by late spring.

Wages and benefits aren't the only employee considerations Knott and Arnold are focusing on. "We think we've always done the right thing, but people don't necessarily know that, so we're going to show them," Knott explains. "We're going to continue to improve our transparency in areas like the gender wage gap and diversity."

In fact, Blue Sparrow's website has an entire tab dedicated to "Transparency." Right now, it contains a detailed explanation of the wage increase, but Knott said other information will soon be added. He also notes that he has worked closely with Prodigy Coffee, a coffee shop that trains and employs at-risk youth, and has already hired three Prodigy apprentice graduates. "Their lives are bigger-picture, and we try to be hyper-aware of that," he says of all his staff.

Queens Eleven is now open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily (midnight on Saturdays and Sundays), serving coffee and breakfast items, including Onefold breakfast burritos by day and surprisingly affordable cocktails (most are in the $8 to $9 range) by night. The new Platte Street Blue Sparrow is in soft-opening mode until January 3, so hours may be a little irregular until then (especially with New Year's Day coming up).

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >