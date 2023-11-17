Frasca Partner Named One of the Fifty Most Powerful People in American Fine Dining

Long before Michelin came to Colorado, the state's fine-dining scene was getting national attention, with one spot in particular racking up awards and recognition: Frasca Food and Wine in Boulder.
The restaurant was opened in 2004 by French Laundry alums Lachlan McKinnon-Patterson and Bobby Stuckey, who became a master sommelier that same year. Since then, the group has expanded, and currently includes Frasca's more casual next-door neighbor, Pizzeria Alberico, as well as Tavernetta and wine bar Sunday Vinyl at Union Station.
This year, Frasca was one of the five restaurants that received one star in Michelin's inaugural Colorado guide — an honor that was not a surprise to anyone who's dined there in its nearly two decades in business.
Now, Stuckey has received another distinction. On November 13, Robb Report named him one of the fifty most powerful people in American fine dining, a list that was voted on by "more than 100 people from across the restaurant world," the magazine says.
The only person from the Rocky Mountain region to make the cut, Stuckey was honored not only for the work he does at his restaurants, but for his efforts to support the hospitality industry as a whole.
Robb Report writes, "When difficult times have struck the industry, Stuckey been unafraid to step into the breach. When the Court of Master Sommeliers had its cheating scandal and subsequent sexual harassment scandal, he was a voice for reform both times. And during COVID-19, he personally lobbied representatives and senators on behalf of independent restaurants to secure vital relief funds."
"I was so humbled and honored when I read the story and was listed with such an incredible group of operators, restaurateurs, chefs and other industry leaders," Stuckey says. "Being recognized by Robb Report speaks to the teams I am so fortunate to work with. This designation is not for me; it's for the guests and the teams that show up to all of our Frasca Hospitality Group restaurants that allow us to do what we do for almost twenty years. We are so grateful for our guests and our employees — they're the influential ones!"