Michelin Will Award Its First Stars in Colorado at a September 12 Ceremony

On Tuesday, September 12, chefs will attend an invite-only ceremony at Mission Ballroom, where Michelin will announce the places that have been included in its first-ever Colorado guide. The event is not open to the public, but it will be livestreamed. The state is the eighth region in North America to have a guide, joining New York, Chicago, California, Miami/Orlando/Tampa, Toronto, Vancouver and Washington, D.C. A ninth region, Atlanta, was also recently added.
“Our inspectors have enjoyed their culinary journey through Colorado, and we can’t wait to share the inaugural selection with the world," Michelin Guide's international director, Gwendal Poullennec, said in an announcement of the date.
Stars aren't the only honor that Michelin doles out. Here's a breakdown of what we know:
What is the Michelin Guide?Started by, yes, the Michelin tire company, the guide was originally published in France in 1900 "as an accompaniment to tire sales providing practical advice on where to dine and stay to local motorists," according to Michelin's website. While the guide and its prestigious stars were long awarded only to European restaurants, the company added its first North American guide in 2005; it covers New York.
Restaurants can earn one, two or three stars, which are awarded by a group of anonymous inspectors who consider five criteria: quality products; the harmony of flavors; the mastery of cooking techniques; the voice and personality of the chef reflected in the cuisine; consistency between each visit and throughout the menu.
Several factors are not considered, including interior decor, table setting and service quality.
According to Michelin, the guide's goal is to "identify establishments serving exceptional cuisine that’s rich in flavor, remarkably executed and infused with the personality of a talented chef."
Along with stars, the guide includes places that earn the Bib Gourmand designation. These are restaurants that "offer good quality food for a good value – often known as personal favorites among the inspectors when dining on their own time," Michelin explains.
What other distinctions does Michelin award?
Restaurants that are considered leaders in sustainability practices can also earn a green star. Inspectors identify recommended restaurants as well, along with bestowing other special professional awards.
It will cover Denver, Boulder, Aspen and Snowmass Village, the Town of Vail and Beaver Creek Resort.
What areas are covered by the Michelin Guide Colorado?
Michelin has confirmed that the consideration area for Denver includes only Denver County — which excludes Aurora, one of the most diverse dining scenes in the state and home to Annette at Stanley Marketplace, where chef/owner Caroline Glover is Colorado's only recent James Beard Award winner.