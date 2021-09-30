Bonanno Concepts Proof-of-Vaccine Requirement Kicks Off September 30

When the initial announcement was made, the plan was to require all guests to fill out health declarations at the group's more upscale locations. At the more casual Milk Market, Lou's and Salt & Grinder, signs would be posted stating that guests must be vaccinated against COVID-19. But as COVID cases grew in Colorado — and the federal government issued new mandates — the plan changed, and now guests will have to show cards. According to Jessica Kinney, Bonanno Concepts director of people, one major factor in the change was President Joe Biden's September 9 announcement that all companies with over 100 employees would be required to ensure that employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 or test negative for COVID-19 at least once a week. "The public is much more ready to accept [vaccine requirements] now," Kinney says.
The policy, which is currently in place at all Bonanno restaurant locations, states that guests must show a proof of vaccination and matching photo identification in order to dine inside and on patios. Accepted forms of proof include an actual vaccine card, a photo of the card or proof of the card on the MyColorado app. Those without proof of vaccine can place orders to-go online and by phone. Children under twelve who cannot yet receive a COVID-19 vaccination will be required to wear masks, though face coverings are not needed for children under two.
All Bonanno Concepts staff members are vaccinated now, as well. Employees who had not been inoculated had two months to get the vaccine, and 35 did. Kinney says that out of 400 total staff members, only seven chose to not get vaccinated. The company did "part ways" with those individuals, she adds, "but it was on good terms. They know that if their vaccination status changes, they are welcome back."
Overall, the feedback from both staff and guests has been positive. "We've been very pleasantly surprised of how accepting everyone has been," Kinney notes, adding that the restaurants had already been asking guests to fill out health declarations for the last month, giving staff the opportunity to have conversations in person about the upcoming proof-of-vaccine requirement. "Many people are looking for a safe place to dine," she explains.
That sentiment is echoed in comments on the social media posts announcing the policy, as well as from guests reaching out directly. A woman from El Paso County called and thanked the Bonanno Group for requiring vaccinations, noting that she'd not felt safe dining elsewhere with her young, unvaccinated grandchildren and was excited to drive to Denver specifically to come to a Bonanno restaurant, says public relations director Liz Kotalik.
Proof of vaccine is basically a standard now for live events like concerts, but Bonanno Concepts remains the only multi-location restaurant group enacting a similar policy so far in Denver. As cool weather arrives and COVID cases continue to rise, though, it may not be on its own for long.