Bookcliff Vineyards Takes Home 2018 Governor's Cup

Bookcliff Vineyards' 2015 Cabernet Franc Reserve won Best of Show in the 2018 Governor’s Cup Wine Competition. A panel of sixteen sommeliers, chefs and wine experts judged 344 wines from 49 Colorado wineries in early September but waited to announce the winner at the public tasting event, Colorado Uncorked, at the History Colorado Center on November 8, 2018.

The 2015 Cabernet Franc Reserve richly deserves the honor, as do the vintners, John Garlich and his wife, Ulla Merz, who are also some of the nicest people you’ll meet in the industry. You can meet them and try their wines at the Bookcliff Vineyards Tasting Room, located at 1501 Lee Hill Drive in Boulder. Bookcliff is open from 1 to 6 p.m Thursday through Sunday. Enjoy a free wine, chocolate and cheese tasting at their holiday open house on November 20, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests will receive a 5 percent discount on bottles of wine.