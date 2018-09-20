Big Changes for Lon Symensma's Cho77, BorraCho and LeRoux

Last December, chef Lon Symensma, founder of ChoLon Modern Asian, Cho77 and Concourse, unveiled plans to add to his restaurant empire by opening two new concepts, LeRoux and Kaya Kitchen, next door to ChoLon on the 16th Street Mall. The idea was to have LeRoux, a modern European restaurant grounded in the chef's classical French training and work abroad, open by August, but a recent peek inside the doors at 1555 Blake Street reveals contractors still working on the bones of the space.

Symensma now says that December is a more reasonable target for LeRoux's debut, adding that the delay is primarily because the city insisted on the installation of a new grease trap in the alley behind the restaurant. According to the chef, ChoLon shared a grease trap with its previous neighbor, H Burger (which closed nearly five years ago), but the city has since decided that a second grease trap would be needed to handle the waste water of three separate restaurants. Modern grease traps are large and expensive pieces of equipment, and the installation of a new one required ripping out concrete in the alley. But with that obstacle cleared, construction inside the two restaurants is now going full throttle.

The plan for those restaurants has also changed. Kaya Kitchen has been scrapped, and instead Symensma is moving Cho77 there from its current home at 24 South Broadway. Cho77 originally opened in the spring of 2015, and it will close on Thursday, September 27. LeRoux is going into the space closest to ChoLon, and this winter Cho77 will move into a spot at the far corner of the block.