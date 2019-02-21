 


4
Roman-style pizza is one of many offerings at Broadway Market.
Roman-style pizza is one of many offerings at Broadway Market.
Danielle Lirette

Five Things to Know About the New Broadway Market

Mark Antonation | February 21, 2019 | 3:56pm
AA

Broadway Market opens on Friday, February 22, at 950 Broadway (the former home of Tony's Market), with a wide variety of culinary offerings and a few retail booths selling boutique clothing, accessories, jewelry and knickknacks. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are all on the table, with food and drinks from Pizzeria Coperta, Mother Tongue, Biju's Little Curry Shop, Misaki on Broadway, Royal Rooster, Miette et Chocolat, Mondo Mini, Wonder Press and Maria Empanada. The cuisine alone makes Broadway Market far more than your standard mall food court, but here are five other things you'll want to know about the Broadway Market experience.

Grab an a.m. empanada from Maria Empanada.
Grab an a.m. empanada from Maria Empanada.
Danielle Lirette

Come Early
The doors open at 7 a.m., so you'll be able to get coffee and espresso drinks made with Logan House Coffee beans at the counter near the front entrance, plus pastries and other breakfast items like empanadas from Maria Empanada. Most of the other counters start serving lunch at 11 a.m. and food service ends at 9 p.m. nightly, although the bar will continue serving drinks until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Start a tab at the front counter so you only have to pay once.
Start a tab at the front counter so you only have to pay once.
Danielle Lirette

Run a Tab and Just Pay Once
If you're not sure what you want to eat and drink, or if you're paying for a family who will be grabbing bites from a number of different vendors, you can run your credit or debit card at the main cashier counter, where you'll be given a Broadway Market card that will keep track of all your purchases, so you can just pay once at the end of your visit. Of course, you can also pay with cash or card at each individual station.

Fill your own beer using Broadway Market's special glassware.
Fill your own beer using Broadway Market's special glassware.
Danielle Lirette

Pour Your Own Beer
If you do run a tab, you can use the Broadway Market card to purchase beer by the ounce, which you can pour yourself. Although pouring isn't exactly the right word, since instead of beer taps, there are Bottoms Ups beer fillers and special glassware with magnetic valves on the bottom. Just grab a glass, scan your card, press the glass onto the nozzle in front of the beer you want (there are about two dozen choices), and fill as much or as little as you want.

Pizzeria Coperta has an indoor order counter, or you can use the walk-up window on Broadway.
Pizzeria Coperta has an indoor order counter, or you can use the walk-up window on Broadway.
Danielle Lirette

Get Pizza Without Going Inside
Coperta's pizza ovens are located along the front wall of Broadway Market, right next to a sliding window facing the sidewalk on Broadway. So you can walk up, order Roman deep-dish pizza and walk away with a meal on the go. This is pizza al taglio, which means "pizza by the cut," so you can indicate how much you want and the pizzaiolo will cut it to order with a pair of scissors. Each slice is weighed and sold by the pound.

Let Broadway Market mix you a drink.
Let Broadway Market mix you a drink.
Danielle Lirette

Shake It Up
There are plenty of seating options inside the market, from high-top tables to rows of banquettes to stools at Misaki's raw bar and sushi bar. But if you want to shoot the breeze with the bartenders and enjoy a selection of house cocktails, the central bar is the place to be. Even if you're not eating, Broadway Market's bar is a great place to unwind at the end of the workday.

For more photos, see our complete Broadway Market slideshow. Visit the Broadway Market website or call 720-390-7132 for more details.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

