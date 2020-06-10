Broadway Market Reopens This Friday With Big Changes

Since March 14, Broadway Market has been locked up tight, rather than attempting a takeout model after the state closed restaurants to on-premises dining three days later. And even now that dining rooms are allowed to reopen with limited capacity, the food hall is taking things slowly, getting into the curbside pick-up and delivery game beginning Friday, June 12.

But all has not been quiet inside Broadway Market, so there will be a wide range of new food options under the direction of chef Jesus Silva, who has just been named culinary director for all food operations. Silva was one of the original chefs when the market opened in February 2019; he runs the central sushi bar, Misaki on Broadway, and also added Tora Ramen and Tacos al Chile last fall. While those three will return, three of the other original eateries will not. "Most of our food businesses inside had other, full-service restaurants that needed

their attention during this lengthy closure,” explains Mark Shaker, one of the market's ownership partners.

So Royal Rooster from chef Justin Brunson, Mother Tongue from chef Daniel Asher, and Pizzeria Coperta from chef Paul Reilly won't be back.

New to the lineup are Republik Chiken, serving Korean-style fried chicken sandwiches, a bulgogi cheesesteak and a Seoul burger; and Purgatory Pizza, which will make New York-style pizza in twelve- and eighteen-inch sizes and a number of house combos, including an al pastor version with pork, pineapple, onion and cilantro.

EXPAND Dakota Thornton

"I've been working with Mark Shaker to build on what we started last fall and the beginning of this year," Silva states. The chef adds that he'd rather have fun with ingredients than be a purist when it comes to the pizzas, sandwiches, tacos and other offerings. With Purgatory Pizza, for example, he says: "We have a lot of ingredients to play with, and I want it to be approachable."

Silva has come up with a "greatest hits" menu for takeout and delivery that includes options from several of the kitchens, such as pizzas ranging from $12 to $24, two ramen bowls, three Korean-style sandwiches (fried chicken, cheesesteak and burger), three tacos that can be mixed and matched at three for $10 or ten for $25, two sushi combos, and two salads. From the bar, there will be a selection of jarred and bottled cocktails, canned beers and wines by the bottle. If you're feeding a group, there are also package deals, so you could score, for example, fifteen tacos and a quart of margaritas for $50.

While there's no date set for reopening the interior of the market to guests, Silva says he expects Maria Empanada and Mondo Mini to return, and Element Knife Co. will be back with a retail booth near the front entrance.

For this weekend, proceeds from sales will go toward Campaign Zero, a nonprofit organization that works to end police violence. You'll be able to pull up in Broadway Market's south parking lot at 950 Broadway from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. to place an order at a tented order station, then pull into a parking spot to wait for your food. You'll also be able to order online in advance or call 720-370-7492 for pick-up or delivery, which is being handled by Chow Now. After this weekend, the food hall will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.