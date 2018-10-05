Red Truck Brewing Revs Up in Fort Collins

Red Truck Brewing, a Canadian beer maker that opened a slick new brewery and restaurant in Fort Collins in August, celebrated with a coming out party in late September at the Great American Beer Festival, showing off its beers to people in Denver and its trademark branding, which features …. red trucks.

“That was a big part of GABF for us — doing marketing and making a splash,” says Red Truck general manager Laird Mulderink. “We were kicking on the speakers pretty often.”

Red Truck doesn’t do anything small. Founded in Vancouver in 2005 by Mark James, the brewery makes a wide variety of beers that it distributes throughout British Columbia and Alberta. The flagship location is decorated with real vintage red trucks “which represent those simpler times when life moved more slowly,” the company says.