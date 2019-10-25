Barricuda's Will Close in Capitol Hill on November 3

One of Capitol Hill's longest-running, most welcoming and strangest neighborhood bars is closing after 25 years in business. Barricuda's, at 1076 Ogden Street, posted the following message on its Facebook page:

Barricuda’s will be closing it’s doors on November 3rd. It’s been our pleasure to serve and be a part of the Capitol Hill community for 25 years. We will be having great specials during our last weekend, and a customer-employee appreciation party on our last night of business. Details will be posted soon.

We want to thank you for all of your support over the years, and please feel free to share your favorite memories with us on our page, or come in and share them with us in person.



Where else in Denver can a drinker go for cheap beverages served alongside chile rellenos, Korean bulgogi, burgers and a surprisingly delicious French onion soup? And up until recently, good food could be had well past last call, making Barricuda's one of the best destinations for late-night eats. Then, with just a few hours of sleep, you can return for brunch at 10 a.m. any day of the week.

But the little strip-mall joint has been more than a place to eat and drink; it's been a gathering spot for artists, musicians and other Capitol Hill creatives for more than two decades, often open on holidays with a big spread for people who couldn't make it home. If you lived in the area, chances are you'd run into a familiar face recharging with eggs and Bloody Marys in the morning or drinking over a book or a laptop in the back room, which maintained its '80s vibe well into this decade.

Drop in on Halloween night for a Big Lebowski party, or join in on the first weekend in November to send off an old favorite.