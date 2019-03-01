Carboy Winery Takes Over Former Govnr's Park and Lala's Spaces

When the owners of Govnr's Park Tavern closed the bar, and its sibling, Lala's Wine Bar + Pizzeria at the corner of Logan Street and West Seventh Avenue last year, it marked the end of more than forty years in business there. But another local company is moving in with plans for both spaces. Carboy Winery, founded in 2016 by Craig Jones and Eric Hyatt, the owners of Angelo's Taverna, is opening its third winery and tasting room (after the original at 6885 South Santa Fe Drive in Littleton and an offshoot in Breckenridge), along with two restaurants.

Kevin Webber, director of winery operations for Carboy, says the company is taking over the entire building that held Lala's and Govnr's Park as well as a vacant dry cleaners. So there will be plenty of space for winery equipment as well as a bigger dining area, which will run as a separate business similar to the Carboy/Angelo's setup in Littleton, in the Govnr's Park space, while a completely separate breakfast restaurant will open where Lala's was.

EXPAND A new Carboy winery is moving in to the old Govnr's Park space. Krista Kafer