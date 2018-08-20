At the Cherry Creek Farmers' Market With Caroline Glover

If you have ever had the pleasure of dining at chef Caroline Glover's restaurant, Annette, located in the Stanley Marketplace, than you know she loves local and seasonal vegetables. So much, in fact, that she can be found at a coupleof farmers' markets two or three times a week.

"I love seeing everything together when coming up with menu ideas," she says about the Cherry Creek Farmers' Market, where we met to do some shopping last Wednesday morning. "Even if I don't have anything to buy, I come to take a look."

EXPAND Picking up flowers from the Cherry Creek Farmers' Market. Linnea Covington

EXPAND Glover grabbing a Japanese eggplant for her restaurant. Linnea Covington

One this particular day the chef had plenty to pick up, and she started with a brilliant bunch of flowers from Pastures of Plenty Farm out of Longmont. The blossoms would help deck out her sunny spot, and the head of cabbage she reached for as she handed the bouquet to be wrapped would make a delicious sauerkraut. Before she paid, Glover had also added a bunch of Sierra Bianca onions and handful of deep-purple Japanese eggplants that she assigned to be preserved with garlic, chili flakes and vinegar.