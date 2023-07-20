"This Is a Bait-and-Switch:" Casa Bonita Employees Launch Petition on Pay, Other Demands

As Casa Bonita continues to slowly roll out its soft opening, some cracks are showing at the pink palace. Not structurally, since South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone spent upwards of $40 million restoring the facility at 6715 West Colfax Avenue, but with a group of around fifty of its approximately 250 employees, who are upset about changes to the pay structure, among other things.
According to an announcement from Restaurant Opportunities Centers (ROC) United, a hospitality workers-led organization, the concerned Casa Bonita staffers "delivered a letter to management outlining their demands" at an all-hands employee meeting on July 12, offering management one week to respond. But seven days later, the group, which is calling itself #WeAreTeamCasa, had heard nothing — and so launched a petition outlining its concerns.
"Of the fifty presenting the demand, we had employees from every area in the restaurant," ROC says. "This began as a bartender-led movement. ... Once the letter was presented, we have had more and more employees come forward in support. Fear of retaliation was a big hindrance for a lot of employees."
Last month, Casa Bonita said that it had decided to move to a no-tip structure, citing the fact that it uses a flat-rate ticketing system that resulted in patrons not tipping during the soft opening. But the decision to move to a flat hourly rate came before the first group of paying guests ever visited the restaurant, and while entry and the base meal are included in the ticket price, alcoholic beverages do cost extra.
According to one bartender, front-of-house staff were presented with new contracts just days before the first paying guests were set to visit and told to either sign or leave. That employee also noted that when initially hired, bartenders were told the pay would be in the $40-to-$50-per-hour range, with tips included.
ROC says that the new Casa Bonita contracts offer $30 per hour for bartenders, $28 per hour for servers, $21 per hour for bussers and $18 per hour for guest services, with no tipping allowed.
The compensation change came after months of part-time training shifts. Most staffers were hired in April, and many were told to quit their other jobs in order to be available to work at Casa Bonita full-time.
The ROC announcement offers this quote from recently fired bartender Russ Lee: “This is a bait-and-switch — we were excited about the possibility of reviving a Denver institution, but what began as a really fun adventure has turned into a real-life financial nightmare."
The group's demands, written with help from the ROC, are: "to revert to what was originally promised by ownership when they were hired months ago; to clarify hours of operation — there have been a series of 'soft openings' with no clear pathway to being open seven days a week; access to health benefits; the creation of a voice in the workplace, as well as transparency and two-way communication with ownership; the ability to consider employment documents for a reasonable timeframe before signing; and to reinstate former employees lost through Casa Bonita’s contract-related disputes."
“I’d gladly take minimum wage, with tips, so that our kitchen can receive better pay, give them the $30 they deserve," employee Michelle Mendenhal says in the ROC announcement. "We also need to see more operating hours so that we can all be offered benefits, as originally promised to us. Park County (Casa Bonita’s ownership entity) needs to remember we (the hourly employees) are the ones who love this place and will take care of it with joyful enthusiasm. In return we ask them to see our humanity and let us earn a competitive wage with benefits.”
According to the ROC, back-of-house employees are largely being paid $19 per hour. "Many BOH employees were promised raises that were never seen," the organizer adds.
#WeAreTeamCasa is now "asking for community support to make management meet our demands. We are circulating a petition and will be escalating our campaign until our demands are met." In the day since the petition was posted, it has garnered over 850 signatures.
The group plans to post updates on its social media accounts, @employeesofcasabonita on Instagram and TikTok.