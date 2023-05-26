Casa Bonita Sneak Peek: The Food Is Better, The Place Is Clean, and Now You Can Sign Up to Visit

At long last, on May 25, we had the chance to taste almost all of the menu items — including the sopaipillas! — and to see the waterfall in action once again.
The good news: The food is delicious.
The bad news: We still don't know exactly when the public will get to see and taste what Casa Bonita has to offer. But, you can now sign up for the chance to be among the first to experience the new, revitalized pink palace.
Let's break it down:
When is Casa Bonita opening?
Rumors have been swirling about the date when Casa Bonita will make its official comeback after closing during the pandemic shutdown of March 2020. Many believed it would be May 26, which is the birthday of both South Park co-creator Stone and the fictional Kyle Broflovski from the long-running Comedy Central show — whose birthday was celebrated at the iconic eatertainment venue in a season seven episode. Now we know that's not the case.
In December, Parker and Stone announced that the opening would be in May. With just a few days left in the month, people are eager to see whether the team will hit that deadline. But in the restaurant business, hitting any projected opening date, especially one announced five months in advance, is basically unheard of.
"I've never opened one restaurant in 24 years that is on the day that you anticipate," Rodriguez remarks. "And that's a normal restaurant. This isn't a normal restaurant." So take that as you will. But all signs still point to very, very soon.
How can I sign up to eat at Casa Bonita?
Make sure you're on its email list. And have a little bit of luck.
A press release explains, "There’s only one way to be among the first inside the newly restored restaurant — sign up at CasaBonitaDenver.com. A cultural institution in the Denver area since its opening in 1974, Casa Bonita will soon re-open to the public with limited dinner hours. There will be no walk-ins. During this soft open period, guests will be selected exclusively from Casa Bonita’s email list."
Opening in a limited capcaity makes a lot of sense. This is a huge operation with a lot of moving parts and hundreds of new team members, from servers to security. The capacity of the building is 2,100 people, and it can seat up to 700 at one time. Rodriguez explains, "Obviously, in the beginning, we want to do things right. So we're going to start very small."
Nope. The email list is the only way for a shot to visit, for now.
Are reservations available for Casa Bonita?
The taco salad is back. It comes in a fried tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, tomato, avocado and picadillo (a mix of ground beef and potato), topped with chipotle aioli and queso fresco.
The rest of the dishes come with a scoop of salad plus super-flavorful rice and beans, and all of them are gluten-free. You can choose from enchiladas topped with red or green sauce, or both for Christmas style; big chunks of carnitas topped with green chile sauce; adobo chicken; picadillo with green chile; chicken mole negro; camarones (shrimp in adobo sauce); and a vegetarian option, calabacitas, that includes squash, roasted corn, cauliflower, roasted poblano and queso fresco.
The portions are generous — so even though you can fill up on sopaipillas, you won't have to.
Many of the dishes have a nice hit of heat, and the vegetarian, gluten-free green chile recipe is the same one Rodriguez uses at Work & Class, her restaurant in RiNo. This isn't dumbed-down Mexican food, but it isn't upscale, either. "I like very clean food, very simple but flavorful," Rodriguez says. "It's kind of like the old menu, but it's a new era of doing things in a better way."
Kids' options are a green chile-smothered bean, rice and cheese burrito; chicken tenders with mac and cheese; and a hot dog or burger with fries.
One big new addition is a selection of desserts that can be ordered à la carte, including a traditional flan; a marshmallow Jell-o salad; a pudding-like "hot" chocolate with a hint of chipotle powder; the Carlota de Limón, which is a Mexican spin on Key lime pie; and an ice cream sandwich, which was added because of Stone's daughter's love of the dessert.
Drinks, which will now be served from multiple, visible bars, are all pre-batched and served on draft for efficiency. They include a house margarita made with the aloe liqueur Chareau; an extra-minty mojito; a classic Manhattan (Stone's preferred libation); a rum Old Fashioned; a Paloma with the addition of a bit of Aperol; a purple-hued Bee's Knees; a cosmo made with grapefruit liqueur; and a mezcal gimlet dubbed the Mexican Firing Squad.
"We gave you pretty much 98 percent," Rodriguez says of the May 25 tasting. "And the 2 percent of surprises is going to be fucking amazing."
As for prices, "we're still working on it," she notes. "It's important for us to do the right thing, and that it feels good and it feels right."
Is the food at Casa Bonita better?
Yes. Way better. "To me, the most important thing is the consistency, the quality and the customer service," Rodriguez says. "That's my goal in all of my restaurants, and this one is not any different."
As a multi-time James Beard-nominated chef with over two decades of experience, Rodriguez knows what she's doing, and it shows. Everything is made from scratch, from the tortillas to the green chile to the desserts and the margarita mix. There's no cutting corners, and that shows, too. But wisely, she's kept the menu succinct and has execution down to a science.
Can the operation hold up under the stress of thousands of visitors a day? Skeptics should know that the place is in the hands of someone who not only believes in this ambitious project, but knows how to execute it.
Will you still line up to order and take your food on a tray?
Yes. But the setup looks a little different. Diners will start in the lobby, then line up to get their food — and get a glimpse of the tortilla-making room. Food is served from an open kitchen line. "Now people can see what they're eating. That's very important to me," Rodriguez notes. That also means it's easy to make adjustments, like leaving cheese off the calabacitas, for example.
After grabbing your plate — on a tray, if you'd like — you'll pass by the à la carte dessert display, where you'll be greeted by a host who will escort you to your table. That person can also help carry food if, say, you're visiting solo with a group of hungry kids in tow and need extra hands.
What does the inside look like now?"Certain things are going to be there forever. The way it used to be," Rodriguez says — including the flags on the table to signal that it's sopaipilla time. But now, "it's clean, it's amazing. It doesn't stink. It's still kitschy, but it's classy." she adds. The whole mantra of this update is "Change nothing, improve everything," which is an ideal that the team has clearly stuck to.
The result is a Casa Bonita that is completely familiar, but also completely revitalized. No, there are not South Park characters around every corner. In fact, we didn't see any hint of the cartoon on our tour, which included everything from the dining areas to the impressive, brand-new, massive kitchen setup. (Rodriguez describes the old kitchen as "dirty as fuck.")
"It's an expression of Mexico," Rodriguez says of the decor — even more so than before, with new art from local creators and works brought in from various regions of the country.
The lobby area, where guests will enter, has been transformed into a Oaxacan town square, complete with colorful flags hanging from the ceiling. The sprawling, multi-level dining area has an array of sections modeled after places like Puerto Vallarta, Mexico City and Guadalajara. As always, the cliffs are an homage to Acapulco, with star-like lights covering the ceiling above the pool. And there's a new sound system, too, that pumps out a variety of animal noises and other atmosphere-enhancing sounds.
There are lots of practical updates as well, like the addition of more bathrooms, and safety measures like higher partitions to prevent the possibility of falls.
While we didn't get a peek at areas like Black Bart's Cave or the arcade, Rodriguez assures us that "Matt and Trey wanted to keep it a fun place for kids," so we're expecting that some surprises are in store for Casa Bonita's younger guests.
"It's an iconic restaurant," Rodriguez reiterates. "They wanted to keep it the same way it used to be, but in a better way."
Are the cliff divers back?
Yes, and they'll be diving into a pristine-looking pool of blue-hued water that now smells only of chlorine instead of a weird, musty mess. There will be other shows and entertainment, too. But for now, the whole team is focused on getting the place ready for reopening. "Everybody becomes everything. [The entertainers] practice, and then they go clean, and then they take the trash out," Rodriguez says.
