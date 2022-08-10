Casa Bonita Is Becoming an Even Pinker Palace

Since South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone confirmed the rumor that they were buying Casa Bonita, the iconic eatertainment destination at 6715 West Colfax Avenue, fans of both the show and the pink palace have been wondering a few things. Will the new owners do something, anything, about the food? (Yes, they told Governor Jared Polis when they made the big reveal during a live interview last August 13.) And even if the menu is different, will Casa Bonita look the same?
While extensive work is being done inside, no details have emerged about the changes that await fans there when Casa Bonita eventually reopens. But there may be a clue outside. The restaurant has long had a pale pink exterior; now it's becoming even pinker. A paint job is in progress, and the new hue is akin to the color of Pepto Bismol — fitting for Casa Bonita's reputation as a place where the food might leave you with "nausea, heartburn, indigestion, upset stomach, diarrhea," as the Pepto jingle goes.
chose award-winning chef Dana Rodriguez to overhaul the culinary program, and if the food at her other restaurants (Work & Class, Super Mega Bien and the newest, Cantina Loca) is any indication, we're all in for a lineup worthy of a love song à la "Taco Flavored Kisses," by Jennifer Lopez (as performed by Cartman's puppet alter ego in season 7, episode 5).
