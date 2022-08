Casa Bonita Is Becoming an Even Pinker Palace

click to enlarge The Pink Palace, indeed. Molly Martin

The South Park creators immortalized Casa Bonita in a 2003 episode...and now own it. South Park

Sincecreators Trey Parker and Matt Stone confirmed the rumor that they were buying Casa Bonita , the iconic eatertainment destination at 6715 West Colfax Avenue, fans of both the show and the pink palace have been wondering a few things. Will the new owners do something, anything, about the food? (Yes, they told Governor Jared Polis when they made the big reveal during a live interview last August 13 .) And even if the menu is different, will Casa Bonita look the same?While extensive work is being done inside, no details have emerged about the changes that await fans there when Casa Bonita eventually reopens. But there may be a clue outside. The restaurant has long had a pale pink exterior; now it's becoming even pinker. A paint job is in progress, and the new hue is akin to the color of Pepto Bismol — fitting for Casa Bonita's reputation as a place where the food might leave you with "nausea, heartburn, indigestion, upset stomach, diarrhea," as the Pepto jingle goes.With any luck, there will be no need to have a stock of the medicine on hand when Casa Bonita begins serving again (likely late this year, at the very earliest). Parker and Stone smartly chose award-winning chef Dana Rodriguez to overhaul the culinary program, and if the food at her other restaurants (Work & Class, Super Mega Bien and the newest, Cantina Loca ) is any indication, we're all in for a lineup worthy of a love song à la "Taco Flavored Kisses," by Jennifer Lopez ( as performed by Cartman's puppet alter ego in season 7, episode 5).The new color is also much more in line with Parker and Stone'sdepiction of Casa Bonita, which was an even brighter pink. The change could be an indication that Casa Bonita's updated design will be heavy on references to the cartoon, which is now celebrating its 25th anniversary with two nights of shows at Red Rocks with Primus and Ween.Need arefresher? Check our list of 25 real Colorado locations from 25 seasons of the show.