Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Casa Bonita Is Becoming an Even Pinker Palace

August 10, 2022 1:45PM

Casa Bonita on August 10.
Casa Bonita on August 10. Molly Martin
Since South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone confirmed the rumor that they were buying Casa Bonita, the iconic eatertainment destination at 6715 West Colfax Avenue, fans of both the show and the pink palace have been wondering a few things. Will the new owners do something, anything, about the food? (Yes, they told Governor Jared Polis when they made the big reveal during a live interview last August 13.) And even if the menu is different, will Casa Bonita look the same?

While extensive work is being done inside, no details have emerged about the changes that await fans there when Casa Bonita eventually reopens. But there may be a clue outside. The restaurant has long had a pale pink exterior; now it's becoming even pinker. A paint job is in progress, and the new hue is akin to the color of Pepto Bismol — fitting for Casa Bonita's reputation as a place where the food might leave you with "nausea, heartburn, indigestion, upset stomach, diarrhea," as the Pepto jingle goes.
click to enlarge
The Pink Palace, indeed.
Molly Martin
With any luck, there will be no need to have a stock of the medicine on hand when Casa Bonita begins serving again (likely late this year, at the very earliest). Parker and Stone smartly chose award-winning chef Dana Rodriguez to overhaul the culinary program, and if the food at her other restaurants (Work & Class, Super Mega Bien and the newest, Cantina Loca) is any indication, we're all in for a lineup worthy of a love song à la "Taco Flavored Kisses," by Jennifer Lopez (as performed by Cartman's puppet alter ego in season 7, episode 5).
The South Park creators immortalized Casa Bonita in a 2003 episode...and now own it.
South Park
The new color is also much more in line with Parker and Stone's South Park depiction of Casa Bonita, which was an even brighter pink. The change could be an indication that Casa Bonita's updated design will be heavy on references to the cartoon, which is now celebrating its 25th anniversary with two nights of shows at Red Rocks with Primus and Ween.

Need a South Park refresher? Check our list of 25 real Colorado locations from 25 seasons of the show.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation