South Park Creators Tell Governor They're Buying Casa Bonita. No Joke.

It was billed as a celebration of the 24th anniversary of South Park but it turned out to be much more: Stone and Parker announced that just an hour
"We wanted to recognize the 24th anniversary of South Park," explains a Polis spokesperson. "Matt and Trey were gracious enough to join us for some fun. They have many fans, including the governor."
And there will be at least six more seasons of South Park, after the show took a pandemic hiatus last year. Stone and Parker just sealed a $900 million deal with ViacomCBS to continue the animated sitcom through 2027, for a total of thirty seasons; they will also create fourteen original South Park movies exclusively for the company’s Paramount+ streaming platform.
That gives them what Stone called major "fuck you money" in a Bloomberg newsletter interview.
They already had plenty of fuck-you money, of course: Back in 2007, when few people were thinking of streaming or other online opportunities, the South Park creators made a deal that gave them a 50 percent stake in all non-TV rights to South Park. They've been able to use that money to fund Book of Mormon, a Broadway smash, as well as other projects.
Pretty good for two University of Colorado film students whose academic days in Boulder included creating a musical based on the life of a cannibal, as well as the forerunner of South Park.
They certainly have enough cash to pursue another unlikely venture: Casa Bonita, which they celebrated in a classic South Park episode in 2003. In a Hollywood Reporter exclusive late last month, Parker revealed that the two wanted to buy the pink entertainment palace that's been closed to dining (or whatever you call eating there) since March 2020, though it's currently open for tours. “We started talking about the changes we’re going to make — mostly with the food,” Parker told the Reporter.
Back in April, the owner of Casa Bonita, Summit Family Restaurants, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the original eatertainment complex, which opened at 6715 West Colfax Avenue back in 1974.
"We are gunning for this restaurant that’s just been abused in Colorado," Stone explained in the Bloomberg interview. "It’s Trey’s dream to revamp Casa Bonita."
Polis has tweeted his approval of the potential deal, which also inspired a change.org campaign to persuade Casa Bonita owner Robert Wheaton to sell to Stone and Parker. But there's another cadre of loyal fans who set up their own petition to Save Casa Bonita back in March and have been taking action to do just that, including becoming parties to the bankruptcy action by buying out a couple of creditors. They'll be watching today's live interview closely.
According to the announcement from the governor's office, Polis is inviting all "Coloradans to tune in as he, Trey and Matt discuss Colorado’s favorite fictional small town and anything from ManBearPig, Casa Bonita, Tegridy Farms and the wide world of South Park."
