We Tracked Down Some Famous Pie From the Rocky Mountain Diner

Eight years doesn't seem like a long time — unless you measure those years by the changes in the Denver dining scene. Many regulars still fondly recall the homey food and saddle-topped bar stools at the Rocky Mountain Diner, which closed at 800 18th Street in February 2011, but Denver's restaurant landscape has evolved so much in the intervening years that the eatery, which ran for twenty years before being booted (because the building was being sold), and its plates of buffalo meatloaf and chicken-fried steak seem lost to history.

But not the Rocky Mountain Diner's famous banana cream pie, which we can almost taste if we just close our eyes and imagine the generous wedge and its creamy flavor, augmented with a touch of white chocolate. One reader, John Forsmark, remembers the pie, too, and asks, "Where can I get the banana cream pie that the Rocky Mountain Diner used to serve?"