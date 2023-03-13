Social Sightings: Cheap Eats and Drinks (Because Everything Is So Expensive Right Now)

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits thatgoes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
Between Xcel bills, gas prices and the rising cost of...just about everything, it's tough to find a good deal these days — particularly at restaurants. Spending $20 or more on a burger and fries for lunch is becoming the norm, and that can hurt your wallet big time if you love dining out. But there are still a few shockingly cheap options for food and drink in town (for now).
When we spoke to Heather David and Michael Vela, the couple behind new wine bar Room for Friends, they mentioned that the bar will be closed one day a week, "to honor Taco Tuesday," which they love to celebrate at the Irish Rover — the neighborhood staple at 54 South Broadway that still offers tacos for just $1 every Tuesday.
Here are some other options for super-affordable eats and drinks around town:
Sports Column (1930 Blake Street) is under $8. That includes an order of nine bone-in or boneless wings for $7.75, a breakfast burrito for $5.75, loaded green chile fries for $6.50 and a burger for $5.75, including your choice of cheese.
Speaking of burgers, both locations of Stoney's (1035 East 17th Avenue and 1111 Lincoln Street) offer a $10 weekday lunch special that includes a cheeseburger, waffle fries and a 16-ounce Coors Light, well cocktail or N/A beverage. Historians Ale House, at 24 Broadway, features a similar special — a cheeseburger, fries and 10-ounce draft beer, well drink or soda for $9.95, Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more cheap sports-bar eats, hit up Fin McCool's, at 8880 East Arapahoe Road in Englewood, on Wednesdays for all-you-can-eat wings for $12.99 (dine-in only) with the purchase of a drink — and happy hour well cocktails are just $4.
Blue Island Oyster Bar, which has locations in Cherry Creek and Lone Tree, shucks $1 oysters from open to close every Monday.
Banh mi sandwiches are generally a great deal. One of our favorites spots for these that lands on the lower end of the price spectrum is Baker's Palace, at 550 South Federal Boulevard. While the prices on these baguettes loaded with meats and veggies have risen sharply over the years, they're still a deal at around $7 each — plus, if you buy five, you get one free.
Istambul Cafe and Bakery, with locations at 850 South Monaco Parkway and 2350 East Evans Avenue, has a lineup of pastries for around $5 each, including savory börek stuffed with ground beef and pogaca, a Turkish cheese bun.
If you're seeking some boozy refreshment, head to any location of Little India, which recently brought back a customer favorite: tamarind margaritas for $3. And over at Bannock Street Garage (1015 Bannock Street), you can score a PBR, a shot and a loose cigarette for $6. This bar also has serve-your-own popcorn, plus a $6 French dip (made with brisket or portabello mushroom for a vegetarian version) and 12- inch cheese or pepperoni pizzas for $8.
And if all else fails, you can always hit up one of Denver's slice joints for a piece of pizza, most of which will cost you less than $5.
Hungry for more ideas? Check out our list of the the ten best restaurant deals in Denver right now.