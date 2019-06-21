 


The Quiznos Magic Mushroom Melt doesn't include any psychoactive ingredients — just mind-meltingly bad optics.
The Quiznos Magic Mushroom Melt doesn't include any psychoactive ingredients — just mind-meltingly bad optics.
Courtesy Quiznos

Cheba Hut Founder Calls Quiznos "Bandwagon Douchebags"

Mark Antonation | June 21, 2019 | 1:56pm
AA

Cheba Hut founder Scott Jennings is on a roll — but not a rainbow-hued sandwich roll. After calling Carl's Jr. "bandwagon douchebags" last month for rolling out a CBD burger, he's slapping Quiznos with the same phrase for introducing a Magic Mushroom Melt, complete with psychedelic bun, as a reaction to Denver's recent decriminalization of psilocybin mushrooms.

But Jennings is taking things a step further than mere name-calling; he's sending a cease-and-desist letter to Quiznos because of the name of the sandwich. "We've had our Magic Mushroom sandwich on for at least fifteen years," he notes. "So we've gotta go legal here."

Cheba Hut founder Scott Jennings thinks the new Quiznos 'shroom sandwich is a ripoff.
Cheba Hut founder Scott Jennings thinks the new Quiznos 'shroom sandwich is a ripoff.
Courtesy of Cheba Hut

Quiznos is planning on running its Magic Mushroom Melt, made with tie-dyed Swiss cheese, purple and green ranch dressing, button mushrooms, bacon and a bun that looks a little past its sell-by date, for one day only — Saturday, June 22 — at its 1275 Grant Street location, the chain's original store. That's only four blocks from Cheba Hut's Colfax Avenue location, and Jennings says the company has already been getting calls and walk-ins wondering if the multicolored Quiznos sandwich is a joint-project with his own company — based solely on the name and theme.

Cheba Hut's Magic Mushroom contains portabella mushrooms, teriyaki glaze, pepper jack cheese, pineapple and green peppers. "It's such a great sandwich," Jennings adds. "I don't want it overshadowed by something that's bullshit."

He says that the cease-and-desist letter is being sent to Quiznos corporate headquarters and adds "We're also going to go to the store with a little cease-and-desist, Cheba style."

Fort Collins-based Cheba Hut was founded in 1998 with a stoner-culture theme, long before the legalization of cannabis in Colorado. The company has been dropping marijuana and 'shroom references onto its menu for more than twenty years, and continues to convey a counterculture ethos even as cannabis products become more and more mainstream.

Magic mushrooms, it seems, are the next big drug-related marketing trend — at least here in Denver.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

