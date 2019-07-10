Jax Founder and Pizzeria Locale Launch Clam Pizza Fundraiser

If you have a few extra clams, spend them on this pie at Pizzeria Locale.

Clam pizzas are popular on the East Coast but are seldom seen in these parts. Jax Fish House founder (and owner of the Big Red F restaurant group) Dave Query and Pizzeria Locale are putting clam pies on the menu — at least for the next month. As part of the pizza company's guest-chef program, Query has designed a new menu item that will sell at Pizzeria Locale's two Denver locations from today through August 12 — and it's for a good cause.

The special, a white pizza topped with razor clams, Tender Belly bacon, sliced potatoes, chili oil and pickled fennel, will benefit Academia Ana Marie Sandoval, a dual-language Denver Public Schools magnet school located in the Highland neighborhood.

"Dave sourced the clams for us," explains Pizzeria Locale culinary director Jordan Wallace, "and the pickled fennel was made at Lola [one of Query's restaurants]."

While Academia Ana Marie Sandoval is part of DPS, it relies on fundraising to provide about $100,000 of its annual budget. One dollar of each clam pizza sold over the next month will be donated to the school so it can continue its Montessori teaching program for kids from preschool through sixth grade.

Dig into the razor clam pie for $12 at Pizzeria Locale at 3484 West 32nd Avenue and 550 Broadway, or order online for pickup or delivery on the company's website.