12@Madison Says Goodbye to Opening Chef Ashley McBrady

Chef/restaurateur Jeff Osaka opened 12@Madison at 1160 Madison Street on December 15, 2016, and in a few short weeks before the end of that year proved to Denver that we were right in mourning the passing of his first fine-dining establishment, twelve, when it closed two years previously. And alongside Osaka was chef de cuisine Ashley McBrady, instrumental in helping 12@Madison earn our Best New Restaurant award for that year.

McBrady was part of Osaka's team well before 12@Madison, having staged at twelve while still working at Potager, and coming on board at Osaka Ramen and Sushi-Rama with the promise of helming 12@Madison's kitchen once it opened. But McBrady is ready to move on and will serve her last dishes at the restaurant this Friday, September 7, before taking some time off from the chef life.

"It's been an awesome adventure, and it's been a crazy couple of years, so I just need to take a breather," McBrady explains. While she's not sure where she wants to land once she's ready to return to professional cooking, she knows that right now she just wants to do some camping and other activities she's missed out on.