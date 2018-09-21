Uchi Denver Targets October 4 Opening in RiNo

If you're from Austin, Texas, you've probably eaten at chef Tyson Cole's Uchi — and then rushed out to tell everyone you know to eat there too. If you've visited Austin as a tourist or business traveler, every local you talked to likely recommended the place. So now you're in Denver and you've been counting the days until Cole unveils the latest outpost of his far-from-traditional Japanese eatery. The wait is almost over; Uchi Denver will open on Thursday, October 4, 2018, at 2500 Lawrence Street.

This will be the fourth Uchi (after Austin, Houston and Dallas) in Cole's Hai Hospitality group, and his seventh eatery overall (he also runs Uchiko, Uchiba and Loro). But our very own Uchi will be unique among its siblings, because it will have a greenhouse for its roof. The restaurant is situated on the corner of the brand new S*Park development, a collection of townhomes, condos and retail space designed with sustainability in mind (the S stands for sustainability, so you can pronounce it "Ess Park" or "Spark," depending on your mood). At street level, you'll be greeted by a glass wall and doorway on the Lawrence Street side, and a brick wall bedazzled with prismatic glass bricks on the 25th Street side. Those glass bricks provide tiny viewing ports into the restaurant from the outside and a sparkling wash of sunlight on the inside. Above Uchi, a greenhouse, run by Altius Farms, with a zigzag rooftop and solar panels will provide the restaurant with fresh greens and other produce.

EXPAND A view into Uchi's kitchen through a prismatic glass brick in the wall facing 25th Street. Mark Antonation

Uchi will present a combination of dishes from Uchi and Uchiko, as well as original offerings created specifically for Denver. Cole built his reputation on sushi, but chef de cuisine Brandon Brumback and executive pastry chef Ariana Quant will serve a wider variety of intricate small bites built on a foundation of Japanese flavors, techniques and ingredients, highlighted with international touches