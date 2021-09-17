Support Us

From Twitter Joke to Reality, Tickets on Sale for a Chowder and Jaeger Festival

September 17, 2021 3:05PM

Soup's on! Chowdermeister is happening October 16.
Soup's on! Chowdermeister is happening October 16.
What's the worst food-and-drink combination? That's what Jake Browne, founder of Fizz Fight, the world's first hard seltzer festival, asked on Twitter on July 20. Somehow, chowder and Jägermeister was the winning pair — and even more inexplicably, Browne is now making good on his promise to throw a festival celebrating the most popular answer.

The first Chowdermeister will take place at Sloan's Lake on October 16, created with the help of Jägermeister and Chowdermeister co-founder Samantha Taylor, who is also behind the Grow-Off, a cannabis competition.

While the concept may sound silly, the event benefits a seriously good cause: The Gathering Place, a nonprofit that provides meals and other services for women, children and transgender individuals experiencing homelessness and poverty in the Denver area.

Never imagined indulging in a combo like this? Neither has Gathering Place business relations manager Kelly Tobin. "Chowder and Jägermeister isn’t a combination that I have ever tried myself, much less attended an event dedicated to," she says, "but having fun while supporting the most vulnerable folks in our community? Why wouldn’t I go?"

Yeah, why not? (Well, except maybe for how your stomach will feel.) The organizers have priced tickets low, just $25 each, in order to make this fest accessible for all. "A lot of these food events are for people with $100 to spend on an afternoon of lukewarm sliders and 'Instagramable' moments," Taylor notes. "We wanted a festival for the people."

Although you will be able to fill your Instagram feed with photos of chowder from chefs like Carrie Baird and pics of the half-clam, half-buck mascot the group has created that will squirt Jägermeister — "or, if you're bad, clam juice," organizers promise. There is also an optional Fizz Garden add-on that gets you access to unlimited samples of hard seltzer and beer.

Want to avoid a possible clam juice shower? (Yuck.) Spring for $250 VIP tickets that also include early admission, a raw bar, unlimited cocktails, a T-shirt, swag and more.

"So here we find ourselves, ready to unleash botanical-infused, lactose-tolerant hell on the city of Denver," Taylor says. "I’m sorry. Or you’re welcome. I’m not really sure anymore.”
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

