Chula on Broadway Is Back More Than Three Months After a Car Crashed Into Its Building

May 1, 2023 11:14AM

Chula was only open for a week before a car crash shut it down. Molly Martin
Chula, which is located at 3866 South Broadway in Englewood, hardly had a chance to get going before an unexpected incident forced it to shut its doors. Now it's ready for its comeback, round two, as it reopens on Monday, May 1.

The location was formerly an outpost of 4G's, a Mexican eatery that still operates on South Federal Boulevard and in Littleton. Following a 2020 divorce from her husband, Myrna Soltero Diaz took over the operation and decided to make a fresh start, changing the name to Chula, an homage to her late, beloved pet dog.

When Chula debuted on January 12, many longtime staffers stayed on, along with fan-favorite menu items like the popular combos. But just a week later, on January 18, a car crashed into the front of the building around 9 a.m. "It was horrible," Soltero Diaz told Westword at the time.

Though no one was hurt, the damage forced the restaurant to shut down operations. Soltero Diaz was optimistic that it would be able to reopen soon, but two months later, she expressed frustration at the bureaucratic hurdles she encountered while trying to get repair plans approved.
click to enlarge a damaged SUV in the snow in front of a restaurant
A car crash damaged Chula on January 18.
Chula on Broadway/Facebook
She used much of her insurance payout to provide income to her staff. “I don’t want them to go anywhere else, and I don’t want to lose them, because they are so helpful, especially the people in the kitchen,” she explained in March. “It’s so hard to replace good workers.” She was also worried about losing her business entirely.

At that time, her goal was to be able to reopen by Cinco de Mayo. "It's the best-selling day for everyone who owns a Mexican restaurant," she noted — and it's a goal she's met.

"The city let us open while they're doing the remodel outside the building," she says. So while there is still visible damage and the dining room is not at full capacity, guests will be able to dine at Chula again beginning May 1. "It'll take two more weeks to be at full capacity," Soltero Diaz adds.

"We can't wait to see you all!" the eatery shared on social media. "We can't thank you guys enough for all the love and support you've sent our way."

Soltero Diaz and her team add that guests who want to show their support are encouraged to bring a green hanging plant when they visit for the grand reopening. "This way," they say, "our new and improved patio can get some life from the love you all have given us at this time."

Chula is located at 3866 South Broadway and is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit chulaonbroadway.com.
