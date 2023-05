Civic Center EATS Announces Its 2023 Food Truck Lineup

Big Apple Bodega

Flavor of Tabasco

Gyros King Food Truck

Koco Street Food

Que Desmadre

Saucy Chops

Super Smash Burgers Co.

Tacos With Altitude

The Brutal Poodle Grub Gremlin

The Rice Guy

Arepas House

Boudin and Beignets

Cazuelas

Chuey FU’s Latin Asian Grub

The Helping Hen

Original by Greeks

Still Smokin BBQ Joint

Vicky’s Thai Kitchen

Wheels on Fire Pizza

Buenos Nachos

D’ Toque Salvadoran Food

HipPOPs Handcrafted Gelato Bars

Rocky Mountain Slices

ShortD’s

Fritay Haitian Cuisine

Heckin’ Good Bubble Tea

High Point Creamery

Lady in the Wild

Umai Express

Downtown Fingers Food Truck

Dude Bro Taco

Polar Bros. Nitro Ice Cream

Roll It Up Sushi Truck

Sauvage

Simply Le Crepes

Areyto Puerto Rican Food

Astro Coffee Van

Ba-Nom-a-Nom

Grateful Planet Foods

Maiz Denver

OG Burgers

click to enlarge The Eats 4 All program is once again part of Civic Center Eats. Civic Center Eats

Get ready for a summer filled with outdoor lunch breaks downtown. Civic Center EATS will return on May 17. This year, the gathering of food trucks will take place twice a week, every Wednesday and Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Civic Center Park.The list of participating food trucks includes many tempting options including Big Apple Bodega s 2023 Readers' Choice Best Food Truck winner for its chopped cheese sandwiches, as well as this year's Best Food Truck editorial pick: Maiz , which specializes in deep-fried gorditas.Here's the complete lineup:Civic Center EATS is bringing back its EATS for All program this year. Created in partnership with Barefoot PR , it aims to remove the cost barrier at Civic Center EATS, allowing people to pay what they can for a meal (or get one free) at the Civic Center Conservancy table. You can also donate to EATS 4 All there, or do so using an online form Another program, Civic Center WORKS, is expanding thanks to a grant from Bank of America. According to the Conservancy, this will "support the organization's partnership with Urban Peak to employ unhoused youth toward the set-up, custodial, and tear-down of the weekly event. This will build skills in the events operations arena for participants. It will also support a partnership with Youth on Record to develop skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the creative industries. Under the guidance of Youth on Record industry professionals, youth will book talent, support live sound production, perform, and be trained in day-of management for Civic Center EATS."Find out more about Civic Center EATS here