Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Civic Center EATS Announces Its 2023 Food Truck Lineup

May 3, 2023 11:38AM

This year, Civic Center Eats will take place every Wednesday and Thursday.
This year, Civic Center Eats will take place every Wednesday and Thursday. Civic Center Eats
Get ready for a summer filled with outdoor lunch breaks downtown. Civic Center EATS will return on May 17. This year, the gathering of food trucks will take place twice a week, every Wednesday and Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Civic Center Park.

The list of participating food trucks includes many tempting options including Big Apple Bodega, Westword's 2023 Readers' Choice Best Food Truck winner for its chopped cheese sandwiches, as well as this year's Best Food Truck editorial pick: Maiz, which specializes in deep-fried gorditas.

Here's the complete lineup:

Every Wednesday
  • Big Apple Bodega
  • Flavor of Tabasco
  • Gyros King Food Truck
  • Koco Street Food
  • Que Desmadre
  • Saucy Chops
  • Super Smash Burgers Co.
  • Tacos With Altitude
  • The Brutal Poodle Grub Gremlin
  • The Rice Guy
Every Thursday
  • Arepas House
  • Boudin and Beignets
  • Cazuelas
  • Chuey FU’s Latin Asian Grub
  • The Helping Hen
  • Original by Greeks
  • Still Smokin BBQ Joint
  • Vicky’s Thai Kitchen
  • Wheels on Fire Pizza
Rotating Wednesdays
  • Buenos Nachos
  • D’ Toque Salvadoran Food
  • HipPOPs Handcrafted Gelato Bars
  • Rocky Mountain Slices
  • ShortD’s
  • Fritay Haitian Cuisine
  • Heckin’ Good Bubble Tea
  • High Point Creamery
  • Lady in the Wild
  • Umai Express
Rotating Thursdays
  • Downtown Fingers Food Truck
  • Dude Bro Taco
  • Polar Bros. Nitro Ice Cream
  • Roll It Up Sushi Truck
  • Sauvage
  • Simply Le Crepes
  • Areyto Puerto Rican Food
  • Astro Coffee Van
  • Ba-Nom-a-Nom
  • Grateful Planet Foods
  • Maiz Denver
  • OG Burgers
click to enlarge food truck parked outside in a downtown area
The Eats 4 All program is once again part of Civic Center Eats.
Civic Center Eats
Civic Center EATS is bringing back its EATS for All program this year. Created in partnership with Barefoot PR, it aims to remove the cost barrier at Civic Center EATS, allowing people to pay what they can for a meal (or get one free) at the Civic Center Conservancy table. You can also donate to EATS 4 All there, or do so using an online form.

Another program, Civic Center WORKS, is expanding thanks to a grant from Bank of America. According to the Conservancy, this will "support the organization's partnership with Urban Peak to employ unhoused youth toward the set-up, custodial, and tear-down of the weekly event. This will build skills in the events operations arena for participants. It will also support a partnership with Youth on Record to develop skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the creative industries. Under the guidance of Youth on Record industry professionals, youth will book talent, support live sound production, perform, and be trained in day-of management for Civic Center EATS."

Find out more about Civic Center EATS here.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation