Civic Center EATS Announces Its 2023 Food Truck Lineup

The list of participating food trucks includes many tempting options including Big Apple Bodega, Westword's 2023 Readers' Choice Best Food Truck winner for its chopped cheese sandwiches, as well as this year's Best Food Truck editorial pick: Maiz, which specializes in deep-fried gorditas.
Here's the complete lineup:
Every Wednesday
- Big Apple Bodega
- Flavor of Tabasco
- Gyros King Food Truck
- Koco Street Food
- Que Desmadre
- Saucy Chops
- Super Smash Burgers Co.
- Tacos With Altitude
- The Brutal Poodle Grub Gremlin
- The Rice Guy
- Arepas House
- Boudin and Beignets
- Cazuelas
- Chuey FU’s Latin Asian Grub
- The Helping Hen
- Original by Greeks
- Still Smokin BBQ Joint
- Vicky’s Thai Kitchen
- Wheels on Fire Pizza
- Buenos Nachos
- D’ Toque Salvadoran Food
- HipPOPs Handcrafted Gelato Bars
- Rocky Mountain Slices
- ShortD’s
- Fritay Haitian Cuisine
- Heckin’ Good Bubble Tea
- High Point Creamery
- Lady in the Wild
- Umai Express
- Downtown Fingers Food Truck
- Dude Bro Taco
- Polar Bros. Nitro Ice Cream
- Roll It Up Sushi Truck
- Sauvage
- Simply Le Crepes
- Areyto Puerto Rican Food
- Astro Coffee Van
- Ba-Nom-a-Nom
- Grateful Planet Foods
- Maiz Denver
- OG Burgers
Another program, Civic Center WORKS, is expanding thanks to a grant from Bank of America. According to the Conservancy, this will "support the organization's partnership with Urban Peak to employ unhoused youth toward the set-up, custodial, and tear-down of the weekly event. This will build skills in the events operations arena for participants. It will also support a partnership with Youth on Record to develop skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the creative industries. Under the guidance of Youth on Record industry professionals, youth will book talent, support live sound production, perform, and be trained in day-of management for Civic Center EATS."
Find out more about Civic Center EATS here.