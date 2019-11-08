CO-Brew Homebrew Shop and Brewery Closing Amid Rising Rents

Denver's first combination brewery and home-brew shop will close its doors at the end of the year. CO-Brew, which had developed a double base of fans — both among the professional brewers who relied on the shop for last-minute supplies and ingredients, and hobbyists who enjoyed the central Denver location — cited rising rents in the area and "a decline in the home-brewing industry" for the decision.

"We had expected this area of Broadway to redevelop, and that does not seem to be happening," explains Jamie Williams, who opened CO-Brew at 1133 Broadway with his wife, Janna, in 2015. "The home-brew side of the business seems to be heading in the wrong direction, fewer people are home-brewing these days...and we we have just decided that we do not feel comfortable signing another lease. "

Jamie Williams (far left) often worked with other brewers. CO-Brew

CO-Brew sold a wide variety of brewing supplies and ingredients, and also allowed customers to come in and brew beers on small brewing systems themselves. In addition, the Williamses made their own beers, which they served on tap. Several downtown area breweries, including Crazy Mountain, Baere and Novel Strand, also frequented CO-Brew for just about everything they needed — especially in emergencies.

Jamie Williams, who had been an Audi auto mechanic for 25 years, followed his home-brewing passion when he opened the shop. CO-Brew won a GABF medal for its saison in 2017.

"Effective immediately, we will no longer be offering brew sessions or brewing any new beer. Additionally, we will not be ordering any additional inventory. Remaining inventory will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis," the shop explained in a Facebook message Friday.

"Thank you to all of our amazing customers, vendors, and neighbors for all of your support and friendship. We are honored to have known you and we hope we served you well."