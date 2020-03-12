Colorado Craft Breweries, Festivals Facing Coronavirus Concerns

All Corona beer jokes aside, it feels like Colorado's craft-beer scene is teetering at the edge of a coronavirus fallout that could potentially have lasting economic effects.

Although no events or festivals have been canceled yet, there are some big decisions looming on the horizon (possibly even today), including whether Collaboration Fest will take place as scheduled on April 4. A no-go scenario would be difficult for the organization, a nonprofit that relies on events like this to support both its budget and its mission of providing legislative and regulatory advocacy for breweries.

"The CBG has been closely monitoring COVID-19 news and is committed to ensuring the health of festival attendees and all who are involved with Collaboration Fest as best we can," the organization says. "At this point we do not plan to cancel Collaboration Fest, and we are working with the Fillmore Auditorium team, our community partners, city officials, brewers, and other stakeholders to make sure the event is safe for all. We'll also be sharing best practices guidelines for sanitary serving at beer fests with our membership as well as following CDC guidelines for large events."

In addition, the Boulder-based Brewers Association will have to make a decision soon on whether to move forward with its annual Craft Brewers Conference, which is set for April 19 through April 22 in San Antonio, Texas. As of March 11, the BA was still planning to hold the event — though it is feeling pressure to cancel or postpone. "Senior management is in discussions with local and national health authorities and other reliable resources," according to the BA, "and is assessing the status of continuing the events." The event was in Denver last year, drawing 13,000 people.

Meanwhile, local breweries are making their own decisions about whether to continue business as usual, or as close as they can come these days. So far, Copper Kettle Brewing is one of the few that has addressed the health issue directly, posting a Facebook message outlining some new policies, including increased employee hand washing, increased glassware sanitation, the removal of glassware that can be accessed by the public for pouring water; a no-handshake policy; and frequent wiping down of all surfaces that are touched regularly by staff and customers.

Beyond St. Patrick's Day festivities, there are dozens of events scheduled for later in March and April that will have to be reassessed.

And no — Social Distancing is NOT a good name for a beer. Nor are Elbow Shake, Community Spread, Presumptive Case or Self-Quarantine. At least not yet. But welcome to 2020.