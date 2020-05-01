 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Hope you have some nice cold mugs at home.EXPAND
Hope you have some nice cold mugs at home.
Westword

Drink Up: Restaurants Can Continue to Offer Liquor for Pick-Up, Delivery

Patricia Calhoun | May 1, 2020 | 8:00am
AA

Cheers!

Possibly the only bright spot for Colorado restaurants since they were ordered closed on March 17 was Governor Jared Polis's executive order authorizing the suspension of certain regulatory statutes regarding liquor sales. Under the order that Polis issued on March 20 and amended on April 6, restaurants were allowed to offer properly packaged alcoholic drinks for pick-up and delivery, which helped pour much-needed cash into the coffers.

The order was set to expire April 30.

Related Stories

Since it hadn't been extended by early that morning, some restaurateurs were getting ready for last call, especially after an executive-order update released by Polis's office on the afternoon of April 30 extended several other special stipulations, but none involving liquor laws.

But the extension finally came late on April 30, extending the suspension of those statutes for another thirty days.

Drink up...and read it here:

D_2020_052_Ext_of_D_2020_011_and_D_2020_029.pdf
 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.