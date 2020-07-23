 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Cocktails at Adrift...pour faster!EXPAND
Cocktails at Adrift...pour faster!
Westword

Liquor Sales Can Continue Past Ten O'Clock...at Stores

Patricia Calhoun | July 23, 2020 | 4:33pm
AA

At 10 p.m. today, July 23, an executive order issued on July 21 by Governor Jared Polis will take effect, and all alcoholic beverage sales at establishments with on-premise consumption licenses must end at 10 p.m. for the next thirty days. That order made already struggling bars and restaurants very unhappy, and today Polis issued an update to his executive order that is unlikely to make them any happier.

"Rather than applying to all who are licensed to sell alcohol," his office announced, "the Executive Order has been amended to apply to only those who are licensed to sell alcohol for on-premises consumption. Alcohol may still be delivered and grocery and liquor stores may continue alcohol sales after 10:00 p.m."

However — and despite an amended lawsuit filed by the Tavern League of Colorado against the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, which asks the state to not only lift capacity limits at bars, but now also to allow liquor sales until 2 a.m. — last call for sales of on-premise alcohol consumption or takeout alcohol orders from bars and restaurants will be at 10 p.m.

Starting fewer than six hours from now.

Here's the amended order:

D_2020_144_Amending_Safer_at_Home_in_the_Vast__Great_Outdoors.pdf
 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

