Colorado Releases Guidelines for Restaurants Reopening...but No Date

Although the state has yet to announce when restaurants in Colorado can reopen, health officials just released some of the guidelines that dictate how eateries will be able to offer dine-in service. (Current to-go and delivery rules will continue.)

Among the requirements: Restaurants will be limited to 50 percent of the posted occupancy for dine-in service, with a maximum of fifty patrons. No party can be larger than eight, and there must be at least six feet between parties.

Governor Jared Polis is expected to announce more guidelines, and perhaps the reopening date, on May 25. In the meantime, a number of counties have already received variances that have allowed restaurants to reopen, albeit with limitations. Among them: Douglas County, Larimer County, Eagle County and Teller County, which all got the okay late May 22, and El Paso County, whose application was approved May 23. Mesa County has been serving under more stringent rules for a couple of weeks.

Here are the state guidelines released today, May 24.