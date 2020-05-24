 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Scratch Burrito and Happy Tap won't try the new guidelines; it's closed for good.
Danielle Lirette

Colorado Releases Guidelines for Restaurants Reopening...but No Date

Patricia Calhoun | May 24, 2020 | 5:41pm
Although the state has yet to announce when restaurants in Colorado can reopen, health officials just released some of the guidelines that dictate how eateries will be able to offer dine-in service. (Current to-go and delivery rules will continue.)

Among the requirements: Restaurants will be limited to 50 percent of the posted occupancy for dine-in service, with a maximum of fifty patrons. No party can be larger than eight, and there must be at least six feet between parties.

Governor Jared Polis is expected to announce more guidelines, and perhaps the reopening date, on May 25. In the meantime, a number of counties have already received variances that have allowed restaurants to reopen, albeit with limitations. Among them: Douglas County, Larimer County, Eagle County and Teller County, which all got the okay late May 22, and El Paso County, whose application was approved May 23. Mesa County has been serving under more stringent rules for a couple of weeks.

Here are the state guidelines released today, May 24.

COVID-19_Guidance_for_Restaurants_052420.pdf
 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

