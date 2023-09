Colorado Takes Home Fourteen Gold Medals at the 2023 Great American Beer Festival

click to enlarge Colorado breweries crushed the 2023 competition with over three dozen total medals. Denver Beer Co.

Colorado breweries were well-represented at the 2023 Great American Beer Festival, taking home fourteen gold medals and 39 total medals at the September 23 awards ceremony. In 2022's competition, the Centennial State nabbed 27 medals Over 250 judges evaluated over 9,000 beers from 2,000+ breweries over nine days to determine the top beers in the country.“This year was a huge year for Colorado, not only for the number of awards but also for the diversity of awards,” says Colorado Brewers Guild executive director Shawnee Adelson. "Colorado brewers proved that they can make anything from a traditional lager to the newest category of West Coast IPAs. We are truly the State of Craft.”Highlights of the awards include Cannonball Creek extending its impressive medal-winning run to eleven years, with a gold for Featherweight in the American-Style Pale Ale category. Wibby Brewing won Brewery of the Year in the 5,001-15,000 Barrel category. Westbound & Down won the second -argest category, with a gold in West Coast-Style India Pale Ale, which had a whopping 301 entrants.Many Colorado classics were represented as well, including Left Hand's Sawtooth Ale, Avery's White Rascal, Old Chub from Oskar Blues and Laughing Lab from Bristol.Here's the full breakdown of Colorado medals:Westbound Select by Westbound & Down Brewing in the West Coast-Style India Pale Ale categoryFoggy London Town by Rock Bottom Brewery - Denver in the Robust Porter categoryWhite Rascal by Avery Brewing in the Belgian-Style Witbier categorySawtooth Ale by Left Hand Brewing in the English Mild or Bitter categoryWreak Havoc by Bootstrap Brewing in the Strong Red Ale categoryBlown Tire by Knuckle Puck Brewing in the American Amber or Red Ale categoryFeatherweight by Cannonball Creek Brewing in the American-Style Pale Ale categoryExecrator by Resolute Brewing in the German-Style Doppelbock or Eisbock categorySeedstock Maerzen by Seedstock Brewery in the German-Style Marzen categoryWibby Jibby by Wibby Brewing in the American Pilsener categoryYe Old Ale by Banded Oak Brewing in the Wood and Barrel Aged Beer category.King of Carrot Flowers by Ratio Beerworks in the Field Beer categoryShe Fancies Herself a Little Bit French by CooperSmith's Brewing and Pub and Mark Pennick in the Pro-Am competition categoryLuna Mexican Export Lager by Cheluna Brewing and Prost Brewing in the Collaboration categoryPopulator by Diebolt Brewing in the Old Ale or Strong Ale or Barleywine categoryScottish Wildcat by Wild Blue Yonder Brewing in the Scotch Ale categoryIsland Rascal by Avery Brewing in the Belgian Fruit Beer categoryFreedom Fries with Cherry by Call to Arms Brewing in the Specialty Saison categoryLaughing Lab Scottish Ale by Bristol Brewing in the Scottish-Style Ale categorySpirit of the West by Westbound & Down Brewing in the New Zealand India Pale Ale categoryRise and Climb by New Terrain Brewing in the German-Style Koelsch categoryWunder Bier by Red Leg Brewing in the German Dark Lager categoryProst Pilsner by Prost Brewing in the German-Style Pilsener categoryOrizaba Cold IPA by Cheluna Brewing in the India Pale Lager or Cold IPA categoryCerveza Mecanica by Liquid Mechanics Brewing in the American Pilsener categoryMexican Lager by Lone Tree Brewing in the Light Lager categoryBarrel Aged Maibock by Blue Moon Brewing in the Wood and Barrel Aged Beer categoryThe Sauer House Project: Ellie's Version by Dostal Alley Brewpub & Casino in the American Sour Ale categoryForager IPA by Pumphouse Brewery & Restaurant in the Experimental IPA categorySkate Juice by Hideaway Park Brewery in the Other Strong Beer categoryKurt's Mile High Malt by Wynkoop Brewing in the Coffee Beer categoryMidnight Hike by River North in the Chocolate Beer categoryGreen Chile Honey Kolsch by Bent Brewing in the Chili Beer categoryBig Sippin' by Odell Brewing - Five Points in the American Fruit Beer categoryRob's Baltic Porter by New Belgium Brewing and Rob Hardisty in the Pro-Am Competition categoryOld Chub by Oskar Blues Brewery & Tasty Weasel Taproom in the Scotch Ale categoryThe Coloradan by Westbound & Down Brewing in the American Cream Ale categoryPina Colada Milkshake IPA by 14er Brewing in the Experimental IPA categoryConditions of My Parole by Emporium Brewing in Coffee Beer category