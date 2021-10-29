The Great Pumpkin Shortage of 2021

"I know that some of these products are popular and probably sell out every year, but it seemed a little early. It's not even Halloween yet," says Shank, who only managed to score a bag of pumpkin bagels which, she added, were already consumed. "I asked an employee if they had any canned pumpkin and she said, 'There's a shortage of pumpkin, and this is all the pumpkin items that we're going to have.'"
Though Trader Joe's didn't respond to our request for comment, Shank isn't the only one feeling pumpkin-less this fall. For Little Man Ice Cream's annual pumpkin patch in LoHi, director of marketing Basha Cohen couldn’t get her usual haul from Stahley Farms in Sterling, Colorado.
"We had a hail storm come through the later part of July and it took all the pumpkins, cantaloupe, sweet corn and watermelon," says Randy Stahley, a school counselor who runs the farm as well as a daycare center with his wife. "Weather is an issue always, especially in northeast [Colorado] and it's difficult to base your sole income on crops."
Stahley lost around five to six thousand pumpkins and Little Man lost its main supplier. With Stahley's help, Cohan was eventually able to source some from Pope Farms in Wiggins, Colorado, but she notes that there aren't nearly as many as years past and they are almost sold out.
"We normally have an enormous amount of pumpkin chip ice cream, but this year it's sort of a get-it-while-you-can situation," Cohen adds.
While hail is a major factor in this year's pumpkin shortage in Colorado, another factor is at play, too. "This was an intense insect year, maybe because it was wet and there was a mild winter," says Stahley, who adds that he knows other farmers around his area also lost a lot of pumpkins. "Even when it was dry there were still disease issues, it's a constant battle."
Colorado isn't the only place experiencing a pumpkin problem. Modern Farmer reports that poor weather and fungus outbreaks across the country have effected the number of pumpkins available, and in some cases have wiped out entire crops. Pandemic-related supply chain issues all over the world continue to cause shortages, as well. With winter approaching and the available pumpkins harvested, don't be surprised if it's not easy to reach all of your fall pumpkin goals. And, if you see cans of pumpkin while grocery shopping, consider stocking up, especially if you're planning to have pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving.