 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Colorado Sake Co. is expanding distribution of its distinctive bottles.EXPAND
Colorado Sake Co. is expanding distribution of its distinctive bottles.
Courtesy Colorado Sake Co.

Denver Sake Company to Expand Into Wine & Whey Space

Mark Antonation | May 13, 2019 | 9:55am
AA

William Stuart and his partners launched Colorado Sake Co. last summer, making the Japanese fermented rice beverage in an 850-square-foot space at the back of Wine & Whey, a wine and cheese shop at 3559 Larimer Street. But the shop's owners, Pamela and Ron Zorn, are closing their six-year-old business in June, and Stuart says he'll be expanding sake production and adding a bigger tasting room at the address.

"We're going to take over the 3,000-square-foot space so we can triple production," Stuart explains. "Right now, we've maxed out production and can't take on more accounts."

Colorado Sake Co. is poised for growth.
Colorado Sake Co. is poised for growth.
Courtesy Colorado Sake Co.

Related Stories

The sake brewer explains that Colorado Sake Co. currents sells its products to 75 retail and restaurant accounts, so the brewery expansion will allow the company to grow by adding more sake styles and getting bottles into liquor stores and restaurants across the state.

The expansion will be incremental; Colorado Sake Co. will move its tiny tasting room to a bigger, more visible space at the front of the shop beginning June 1, while Wine & Whey will continue to operate in the central space until mid-June. Stuart, along with co-owners Heather Dennis and Russ and Jennifer Eubanks, will complete the expansion once the Zorns move out.

"We'll be able to increase production from 1,200 to 4,000 bottles per month, and will go from six to twelve sakes in the tasting room," the brewer adds.

Colorado Sake Co. currently makes traditional sake styles as well as several infused and barrel-aged varieties, such as horchata nigori, blueberry-hibiscus and sparkling ginger-lemon. The expansion will also allow the company to host special events, including an upcoming seminar with Master Sommelier and sake expert Sally Mohr.

Sake brewing is still a very small niche in the craft-beverage industry, with only about twenty brewers in the U.S. Colorado Sake Co. faced an uphill battle to open because of ambiguous laws that made it difficult to open as a producer with a tasting room, but Stuart worked with the Colorado Legislature last year to have laws rewritten so that he could launch his business. Less than a year later, the extra work has paid off, and he's ready for growth.

Contact Colorado Sake Co. at 720-449-6963 or visit the company's website for more details.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >