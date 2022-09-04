All's Fair, and Fried, in Pueblo at the Colorado State Fair

I just took a trip to the Colorado State Fair. This is the 150th year for the fair, and it's been at the same location in Pueblo since right after the turn of the twentieth century. Rich with family history and traditions, the fair makes a perfect day trip stuffed with endless games, rides, vendors, music and livestock.
But I went for the food.
You smell it even before the entrance, and see it as soon as you walk in: smoked meats, foot-long corn dogs, buckets of cookies. The food vendors and stalls are lined up almost in a loop, making it easy to check out the options, and there are plenty of shaded picnic tables where you can stop to enjoy your purchases.
Corn in a cup “elote style” packed that great Mexican mix of lime, mayo, Tajin and butter, right in a cup. I’m always a sucker for corn, and this definitely satisfied: The mayo, the spice, the sweetness and all that butter made for some seriously delicious gourmet walking grub. At $8, this might have been the best thing I ate.
I always have a hard time choosing between candy and caramel apples. The candy version reminds me of childhood and boardwalk nights by the beach, but caramel apples are perfect in their simplicity. I'd just hit the candy maze (another fair staple) right before this stop, so with a belly full of hard candy, I went the caramel route ($6 per apple). The apple was so crisp and the caramel so creamy, I could have gone for two, one in each hand.
My final find was deep-fried cheesecake, a perfect mix of warm, fried dough and cold cheesecake, topped with whatever your heart desires, and a big dessert for only $8.
I was so full I couldn't even go for the Pass Key sausage sandwich. Fortunately, you can get those year-round at one of Pueblo's two Pass Key restaurants, owned by the Pagano family for over fifty years.
The Colorado State Fair continues from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Sunday, September 4, and Monday, September 5, at 1001 Beulah Avenue Avenue in Pueblo; find out more here.