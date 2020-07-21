New 10 p.m. Last Call for Restaurants and Bars Tolls for Liquor Stores, Too

The Cruise Room is back in business, but no liquor can be served after 10 p.m.

Never send to know for whom the ten o'clock bell tolls: It tolls for thee.

The order that Governor Jared Polis issued earlier today, July 21, moves last-call policy for liquor sales to 10 p.m. not just at bars and restaurants, but any entity with a license to sell liquor. That means liquor and grocery stores must stop liquor sales at 10 p.m., too.

Polis's new rule holds for the next thirty days, presuming Colorado's COVID-19 case rate doesn't continue to increase.

"Normally in our state, last call is two in the morning. Now it's going to be 10 p.m. statewide," Polis pronounced, because "inebriation in public places is inconsistent with social distancing." And if you want to finish getting inebriated in private, you'd better make sure you're already stocked up, since you won't be able to stop by Argonaut or some other store on your way home...although if you're drinking at a place that sells drinks to go, you'll at least be able to do some one-stop shopping.

The new last-call deadline for liquor won't affect timing for food service, however; restaurant kitchens will be able to operate after 10 p.m. There's still some dispute over whether drink orders will be accepted until 10 p.m. or whether the cut-off will be ten to fifteen minutes earlier, as with current last-call rules; we'll keep you posted on the answer.

And in the meantime, Polis did offer one bright spot in his otherwise gloomy pronouncement. "I'm very irritated by last-call laws," he said, and encouraged lawmakers during the next legislative session to consider giving local communities flexibility to write regulations allowing alcohol service after 2 a.m. — assuming the pandemic is over.

We'll drink to that.