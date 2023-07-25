Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Consider the Lobster Roll: A Commitment to Sustainability Almost Forced One Eatery to 86 Its Best Seller

When lobsters from Maine lost their Marine Stewardship Council certification, Stoic & Genuine began searching for an alternative.
July 25, 2023
Stoic & Genuine's lobster roll is served on a griddled, split-top roll with celery aioli and a side of fries.
Stoic & Genuine's lobster roll is served on a griddled, split-top roll with celery aioli and a side of fries. Marc Piscotty
Share this:
"Fish are like house guests, they start to stink after three days," jokes Tim Kuklinski, the culinary director at Stoic & Genuine, one of the Crafted Concepts restaurants owned by Beth Gruitch and chef Jennifer Jasinski.

The Union Station eatery has been serving up seafood since 2014, shipping fresh fish in every day, and only sourcing its products from sustainable and ethical fisheries across the U.S., an effort that earned it recognition from the James Beard Foundation as a 2023 Smart Catch Leader.

Stoic & Genuine only purchases seafood from fisheries that are certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), a non-profit that encourages sustainable fishing practices and rates fisheries on a color scale from green ("good") to red ("avoid" due to harmful environmental impact).

In September, the MSC rating for the Maine fishery's North Atlantic lobsters, which Stoic & Genuine has long used for its lobster roll, dropped from "good alternative" to "avoid."

"Ahh, shit," says Kuklinski, recalling his reaction when he heard the news. "That is our best-selling dish, and now I was dealing with an internal debate about whether to keep it as a menu item, or to stop in the name of social responsibility." Last November, the team did remove the dish from the menu as they searched for another sustainable lobster fishery.
click to enlarge a woman and a man sit at a table in a dining room
Chef Jennifer Jasinski and culinary director Tim Kuklinski at one of their other restaurants, Bistro Vendôme.
Staci Berry
The reason for the change in ranking is because of the environmental impact fishing gear was causing to the North Atlantic right whale, an endangered species that can become tangled in excess lobster fishing nets. As a result, major retailers such as Whole Foods have dropped the product as well, a move that may be good for conservation efforts, but also has residual impacts on employees of the fishery, their families, and other unaffiliated lobster fishermen.

That fact is one that Kuklinski struggles with. "Put yourself in the fishermen's shoes. Many fishermen are fishing properly in Maine, following the rules and regulations, only to have their customers be taken away and to be villainized by the MSC,"  he says. "Take our industry, for example. We work very hard for very little. If people decided going out to eat was not good anymore, our livelihoods, everything, would be lost. It is a double-edged sword."

But, in order to stay true to Stoic & Genuine's sustainability standards, Kuklinski began searching for an alternative. He was able to find a Canadian lobster fishery that had already received the MSC seal of approval, and hit the mark when it came to flavor and texture. After a seven month hiatus, the lobster roll returned to the menu in June.

For Kuklinski, the importance of responsible souring goes beyond the four walls of Stoic & Genuine. "If we don't start doing things better, we are screwed," he says. "Chefs need to be aware of where their food is being sourced from, how it is being grown, and how it is being processed in order to protect both the customer and the planet. ...Being aware is the most important thing, understanding the real-life impacts of your purchases and changing them to better help our planet and environment. That goes for both inside a galley and inside your own home kitchen."

To learn more about the MSC and its ratings, visit msc.org.

Stoic & Genuine is located at 1701 Wynkoop Street and is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit stoicandgenuine.com.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Gina Parker is a Westword food and drink intern and is currently studying marketing, journalism and entrepreneurship at the University of Denver. She hopes to spread her love and passion for food and eating with the Denver community.
Contact: Gina Parker

Trending

Taste of Ethiopia Festival Returns on August 5 After a Three-Year Hiatus

Things to Do

Taste of Ethiopia Festival Returns on August 5 After a Three-Year Hiatus

By Abigail Bliss
Bus It: Take Route 0 to Explore the Bars and Restaurants of Broadway

Recommended

Bus It: Take Route 0 to Explore the Bars and Restaurants of Broadway

By Kristin Pazulski
Every Opening and Closing This Week: Axum Ethiopian Is Gone for Good and More

Openings & Closings

Every Opening and Closing This Week: Axum Ethiopian Is Gone for Good and More

By Molly Martin
Kittredge Is Home to a Boutique Wine Shop Run by a Certified Sommelier

Booze

Kittredge Is Home to a Boutique Wine Shop Run by a Certified Sommelier

By Kristen Kuchar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation