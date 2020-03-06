 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Common Grounds took over an old radiator shop in Sunnyside and turned it into a roasting facility in the early 2000s before moving the coffee shop there in 2013.EXPAND
Common Grounds took over an old radiator shop in Sunnyside and turned it into a roasting facility in the early 2000s before moving the coffee shop there in 2013.
Mark Antonation

Common Grounds Closes After 28 Years Serving North Denver

Mark Antonation | March 6, 2020 | 3:25pm
AA

Common Grounds Coffeehouse was founded in 1992, back when the mark of a good cafe was the punniness of its name — and a good cup of java. In the intervening decades, owners Mary and Lisa Rogers ran three separate coffeeshops in a total of five addresses, the most recent of which served as a neighborhood gathering spot, community center and political rallying grounds for the likes of Jerry Brown, Hillary Clinton and, more recently, Denver City Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval.

But Common Grounds poured its last cup this week, and is now closed at 2139 West 44th Avenue in Sunnyside, which had been home to the coffee shop since 2013. The Rogers family originally launched the cafe in West Highland, leasing a space at 3483 West 32nd Avenue (which is now Pizzeria Locale). They also operated a downtown Common Grounds from 1999 to 2017, which was first headquartered at 1601 17th Street before moving to 1550 17th Street. And there was a short-lived outpost in the town of Crestone in the mid-’90s.

Common Grounds presaged the house-roasted coffee trend by a good decade, adding a roasting facility in 2004 to a building that was once a radiator shop, giving rise to the company's signature Sunnyside Radiator Blend coffee beans. That radiator shop eventually became the final home for Common Grounds after a 2013 renovation.

Related Stories

As they did in 1992 in Highlands Square, the Rogerses took a chance on a quiet neighborhood when they moved to Sunnyside. And just like West Highland, the neighborhood grew around them. West 44th Avenue is now home to multiple restaurants, bars and shops, especially since the 2015 opening of the Cobbler's Corner shopping center in 2015.

Edward and Mary Rogers purchased the Sunnyside building from North Metro Radiator Inc. in 2004, according to city records, and are still listed as the owners.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >