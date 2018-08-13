Comrade Brewing Wins Juicy Trademark Fight Over Superpower IPA

Comrade Brewing's Superpower IPA is super-good, but it's not a superfood. That's the ruling of the federal Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, which shot down a claim by The Wonderful Company, which makes POM Wonderful and Fiji Water, that consumers could confuse the beer with their pomegranate juice.

POM uses the trademarked slogan “Antioxidant Superpower” and had argued that "the two types of beverage were closely related for trademark purposes," according to a statement from BeerAttorney.com, a local intellectual law firm that specializes in and beer and represented Comrade. "In past cases, the board has held that wine and spirits are closely related to beer in the minds [of consumers]."

“Simply put, opposer has not submitted sufficient evidence that consumers are accustomed to encountering these goods under the same mark,” Judge Peter W. Cataldo wrote in the TTAB's decision. “Particularly in light of the differences between the goods but also because the two marks had key differences in appearance, the board sided with Comrade Brewing.”