Food Trucks

Shark Tank-Famous Cousins Maine Lobster Now Has a Food Truck in Denver

March 10, 2023 7:00AM

The Connecticut-style lobster roll.
The Connecticut-style lobster roll.
If you're a fan of the show Shark Tank, then you might recognize Cousins Maine Lobster. Co-founded in 2012 by Maine natives Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis — who are indeed cousins — the business got its start as a single food truck operating in Los Angeles with the mission to serve authentic, sustainable Maine lobster to people in California.

Since its initial launch, the food truck concept has expanded to over thirty locations across the country. Cousins also has nine brick-and-mortar locations, and even provides a shipping service to deliver fresh Maine lobster anywhere in the U.S. Now it's arrived in the Colorado market, launching a food truck in late January.

Before its nationwide expansion, though, the story of how it all began is not so different from that of many other food trucks. When Lomac left Maine for the sunny coast of California, his cousin came to visit and the two reminisced about their childhood in Maine. They quickly realized how big of a role the beaches, bays and fresh seafood played in their upbringing. Not surprisingly, Lomac deeply missed the taste of the fresh lobster that is so easily accessible and available in Maine.

Following their nostalgic discussion, the two decided that they wanted to bring a taste of Maine to the West Coast. After scraping together $20,000, Lomac and Tselikis purchased a food truck and hit the streets with the goal of serving fresh lobster "shore to door," as they say — 24 hours or less after it comes out of the ocean. After a successful opening day, word quickly spread, and soon the cousins were offered a spot on Shark Tank.
click to enlarge
Cousins Maine Lobster food truck was co-founded by Maine natives.
Chris Byard
To prepare for the show, they rehearsed potential Q&As and watched old episodes. One shark, Barbara Corcoran, took the bait, investing $55,000 in the business. With the help of Corcoran's connections, Cousins Maine Lobster quickly became a force in the food truck scene, garnering national attention and appearing on several more television shows.

What started as a simple idea to serve fresh Maine lobster to Californians has now grown into a nationwide endeavor. Cousins Maine Lobster has also started franchising, partnering with local entrepreneurs to bring its business to communities throughout the U.S. Enter brothers Raj and Rahul Mohan, a couple of entrepreneurs who became Cousins franchisees in 2020, launching their first truck in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"That happened because me and my daughter are big fans of Shark Tank. We were going to Dallas for a Christmas break in 2019, and my daughter says, 'You remember that truck from Shark Tank? You know it's in Dallas. I think we should go visit.' So we went and stood in line, believe it or not, for almost two and a half hours, outside a brewery," Raj recalls. But it was worth it: He was blown away by the taste and freshness.
click to enlarge
Lobster tacos from Cousins.
Chris Byard
The Mohan brothers are not new to the food industry business or entrepreneurial opportunities; they have successfully operated numerous restaurants throughout the Bay Area. "Once we saw the potential of the brand, we started delving deeper into territories for expansion. ... We did our research on Denver and discovered it's very food-friendly. There's, you know, the culture of food trucks that exists, and there are plenty of events and breweries," Raj notes.

Once the idea of expanding to Denver gained traction, Raj discovered that there were not many places offering quality lobster in Colorado. "Even though it may be available, it may be available at a premium, or it may not be available as the Maine-quality lobster," he explains.  And with that in mind, the Mohan brothers decided to launch the first Cousins Maine Lobster food truck in Colorado.

Whether you're an East Coast transplant missing a taste of home or a local who loves lobster, Cousins comes through. From traditional Maine-style (served chilled with mayo) and Connecticut-style (served warm with butter and lemon) lobster rolls to lobster grilled cheese and lobster tacos, the truck serves all things lobster fresh and sustainably.

"I love the Connecticut roll and I love the clam chowder. The clam chowder is really, really good," Raj says. And don't forget to add on a side of tots.

For more information and to find out where the truck will be popping up, visit cousinsmainelobster.com
Chris Byard, a transplant from Alabama, arrived in Colorado in 2010 years ago and never looked back.Having previously worked at the Kitchen and Tavernetta, he developed a love for Denver hospitality.Currently, he maintains ties with the community and shares his love for hospitality as a co-host of thepodcast Stoned Appetit.
