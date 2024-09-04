Changes at Denver Central Market: Culture Meat & Cheese Is Out and More

This month marks eight years since RiNo food hall Denver Central Market debuted, and not a lot has changed inside since then.
In 2021, it introduced its first new concept since opening, Lunchboxx, which replaced SK Provisions. Now there's another big shift.
Culture Meat & Cheese, which was founded by former Old Major chef and owner Justin Brunson, has closed. In addition to offering meats and cheese, Culture served sandwiches, including favorites from Brunson's now-closed deli Masterpiece.
"Well I’ll be moving onto the meat bizz full time and out of the restaurant space forever," Brunson posted on Instagram. "I’m thankful for all your support over the years. This is what I was meant to do! Culture is closed. Thank you to all my employees for their hard work and dedication."
That meat business is Brunson Meat Co., which he founded after parting ways with the first meat company he launched, River Bear. After introducing a Brunson Meat bacon line, the chef-turned-meat-entrpreneur leaned into dry-aged beef, utilizing mold strains that impart a distinct flavor. The beef has been a hit and can be found on menus at restaurants such as Fruition and Rootstalk, the Breckenridge eatery owned by Matt Vawter, this year's James Beard Award winner for Best Chef: Mountain region. It is also available for direct-to-consumer purchases via the Brunson Meat Co. website.
A representative from Denver Central Market says it is "actively looking for a new tenant for the space." The DIA outpost of Culture Meat & Cheese remains open.
closed his RiNo Italian restaurant Il Posto in February, has parted ways with Vero and Tammen's Fish Market.
That space's new culinary consultant, John Fischer, has refreshed the menu and revamped the pizza recipe. Additions include pasta dishes such as carbonara and spaghetti and meatballs, plus pies like the Margherita + the Bear topped with River Bear bacon, San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, green pepper and red onion; the Mexicana is inspired by Fischer's experience cooking in Tulum, and is topped with San Marzano tomato sauce, chorizo, mozzarella, jalapeño, red onion and Parmesan.
Changes are coming to Tammen's this fall, as well. But for now, it still offers BOGO oysters every Wednesday.
There's also a new reason to visit Denver Central Market during the football season: On September 8, it's kicking off game day Sundays with $10 specials all day, such as burgers and wings at Lunchboxx, a meatball sub from Local Butcher, nachos from Izzio, the Margherita pizza from Vero, fish tacos from Tammen's, ice cream flights from High Point, bacon fried rice from Green Seed, a Bronco Bonbon Box from Temper, and Orange Crush Cocktails from Curio. Games will be on with sound.
Denver Central Market is located at 2669 Larimer Street and is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit denvercentralmarket.com.