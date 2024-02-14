A Top Italian Restaurant in RiNo Is Closing This Month

For a decade, chef Andrea Frizzi ran Il Posto, his Italian restaurant, in an intimate space in Uptown. In 2016, as he prepared to launch Vero inside the then-new Denver Central Market in RiNo, he announced plans to move Il Posto to that neighborhood, too.
The eatery's new home at 2601 Larimer Street was much larger than the original, with more than double the seating capacity. Now, after a seven-year run, Il Posto is planning its farewell.
"It is with a heavy heart, and a very full stomach, that we announce the closure of one of Denver's top Italian restaurants, Il Posto," Frizzi shares in a statement. The restaurant's last day of service will be February 24.
Last year, Il Posto landed on our list of the ten best Italian restaurants in Denver, thanks to its winning combination of upscale comfort food, warm hospitality and a welcoming space with a modern edge, including an eye-catching light fixture made up of 111 Bocci lights.
The culinary landscape in RiNo has been shifting in recent years, with new out-of-state concepts like Federales, Yardbird and Puttshack moving in — though locals still have a strong foothold in the neighborhood, where another Italian favorite, Dio Mio, recently reopened after a refresh of its space and menu.
The Il Posto space isn't expected to be vacant for long. "Ownership is currently conceptualizing a new life for the space with hopes of an announcement later this spring," the statement notes.
And Frizzi will still be in the area as well — he's shifted his focus to Vero and his other Denver Central Market concept, Tammen's Fish Market.
Il Posto is located at 2601 Larimer Street and will be open from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday through February 24. For more information, visit ilpostodenver.com.