 Denver Italian Restaurant Il Posto Closing | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

A Top Italian Restaurant in RiNo Is Closing This Month

Il Posto has been in business for seventeen years, seven of them at the current location.
February 14, 2024
Il Posto moved to RiNo in 2017.
Il Posto moved to RiNo in 2017. Il Posto
Share this:
For a decade, chef Andrea Frizzi ran Il Posto, his Italian restaurant, in an intimate space in Uptown. In 2016, as he prepared to launch Vero inside the then-new Denver Central Market in RiNo, he announced plans to move Il Posto to that neighborhood, too.

The eatery's new home at 2601 Larimer Street was much larger than the original, with more than double the seating capacity. Now, after a seven-year run, Il Posto is planning its farewell.

"It is with a heavy heart, and a very full stomach, that we announce the closure of one of Denver's top Italian restaurants, Il Posto," Frizzi shares in a statement. The restaurant's last day of service will be February 24.

Last year, Il Posto landed on our list of the ten best Italian restaurants in Denver, thanks to its winning combination of upscale comfort food, warm hospitality and a welcoming space with a modern edge, including an eye-catching light fixture made up of 111 Bocci lights.

The culinary landscape in RiNo has been shifting in recent years, with new out-of-state concepts like Federales, Yardbird and Puttshack moving in — though locals still have a strong foothold in the neighborhood, where another Italian favorite, Dio Mio, recently reopened after a refresh of its space and menu.

The Il Posto space isn't expected to be vacant for long. "Ownership is currently conceptualizing a new life for the space with hopes of an announcement later this spring," the statement notes.

And Frizzi will still be in the area as well — he's shifted his focus to Vero and his other Denver Central Market concept, Tammen's Fish Market.

Il Posto is located at 2601 Larimer Street and will be open from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday through February 24. For more information, visit ilpostodenver.com
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Molly Martin has been Food & Drink Editor of Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly was reporting on the Denver dining scene for over a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Denver project. In 2023, she was recognized with the Outstanding Media Professional award from the Colorado Restaurant Association.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending

Yuan Wonton Announces New Daytime Hours Following Exit of Thuy by PKR

Food & Drink News

Yuan Wonton Announces New Daytime Hours Following Exit of Thuy by PKR

By Molly Martin
The Ten Best Dive Bars in Metro Denver, Including Carioca Cafe

Bars

The Ten Best Dive Bars in Metro Denver, Including Carioca Cafe

By Westword Staff
Farm-to-Table Favorite Duo Is Ready for Its Next Era

Food & Drink News

Farm-to-Table Favorite Duo Is Ready for Its Next Era

By Molly Martin
King of Wings Opening Golden Location on Friday

Openings & Closings

King of Wings Opening Golden Location on Friday

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation