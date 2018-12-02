Reader: Whether Deep Dish or Thin Crust, You Won't Find Great Pizza Here

Is Chicago-style deep dish a pizza or a casserole? That's a question coming up again now that Giordano's has just debuted its first Denver outpost at 1600 California Street, right by the Target that opened earlier this year on the 16th Street Mall. While Windy City expats are definitely fans of the place, several homegrown pizza joints already specialize in deep-dish pies, including Crush Pizza & Tap, which changed its name from Denver Deep Dish in October, and Wyman's No. 5.

