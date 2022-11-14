Left Hand Brewing RiNo Opening This Week

Left Hand Brewing will open Left Hand RiNo at 4180 Wynkoop Street on November 16. The Longmont-based brewery is in its 29th year of operations, making it one of the most longstanding active breweries in the state; its home base is in Longmont, where it has a brewery, tasting room and beer garden.
"Opening our restaurant in the RiNo neighborhood of Denver is beyond exciting to us," says COO Chris Lennert. "While most know us for our Milk Stout Nitro, it gives us the opportunity to re-introduce our full lineup of beers to everyone – not just in Denver, but to the fans around the world who come to see shows in the amazing Mission Ballroom, our neighbor that is steps away from our front door."
Left Hand RiNo will also offer ten-inch Neapolitan-style pizzas, fired directly from a custom Marra Forni, rotating brick oven bearing the Left Hand name. The music theme carries over into the pizzas, too, with such choices as Stage Dive, with housemade red sauce, a blend of cheeses, Creminelli pepperoni, Polidori sausage, mushrooms, black olives and red onions. Gluten-free options are also available.
There will be plenty of drinks to wash down the food, from the flagship beers in the Left Hand portfolio to Sawtooth Amber Ale,1265 Pilsner and Left Hand taproom-only limited releases. Left Hand RiNo will debut with 26 taps, seven of which will pour nitro beers. The location will also featurea very small pilot-brewery system, where taproom-exclusive batches will be brewed a few times a year.
The RiNo location started construction in January, and has a twenty-year lease with the Westfield Company, which is developing the area. In addition to the 7,500 square-foot interior, the patio area spans 2,500 square feet.
The interior includes an event room, where the brewery plans to hold private parties as well as special bashes tied to beer releases. One of Left Hand RiNo's earliest events will be a partnership with Audacious Theatre, hosting the annual Drunk Christmas show December 16-17.
Left Hand is coming off a very successful Great American Beer Festival, snagging a silver medal for its Milk Stout in the Oatmeal Stout category and a bronze medal for its St. Vrain in the Belgian-Style Specialty Ale categories. Left Hand also won the Brewery of the Year award in the 15,001-to-100,000 barrel category.
Left Hand RiNo will open Wednesday, November 16, at 4180 Wynkoop Street. Find out more here.