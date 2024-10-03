This Week in Beer: Organization Is Underway to Help North Carolina Breweries and More

As the local brewery scene continues to evolve and grow, we're rounding up the news, events and new releases you need to know about. Here's the latest:
Many Breweries in western North Carolina, Including Asheville, Decimated
The Story: The aftermath of Hurricane Helene has been brutal on the region, which includes many breweries.
The Scoop: Organization is underway, including Pouring for Neighbors. No Colorado breweries are listed on the page as of publication, but hopefully that changes soon as the process to sign up and support the recovery is simple.
Many of the breweries that made it through the storm relatively unscathed have been offering free food and water to area residents while power and cellular service are slowly being restored. New Belgium's Asheville location experienced some serious flooding, but the extent of the damage and the reopening timeline is unknown. TRVE's Asheville location was fortunate enough to avoid serious damage and has reopened.
Colorado Plus Plans to Reopen After Remodel
The Story: The Wheat Ridge brewpub has been closed since February.
The Scoop: Owner Eugene Khang tells Westword that he plans to reopen on Friday, October 11. Renovations included opening up a wall behind the existing bar to build a patio bar, upgrades to the patio and extensive interior changes. The kitchen is also getting a facelift and fast-casual counter service will be implemented (with full service remaining in the bar area).
Bull & Bush Unveils Special October Menu
The Story: The Bull is celebrating Oktoberfest all month long.
The Scoop: Specials include custom brats from Centennial Sausage, beer mugs for purchase and an array of fest beers. House beers include Smoke on the Lager, a smoked Helles-style beer, as well as Hail Brau Hefeweizen, an unfiltered, German-style wheat beer. Guest taps include an Oktoberfest from the East Coast's OEC Brewing, with both keg and wooden cask options, as well as neighbor and friend Comrade Brewing's Hunt for Red Oktoberfest.
Gratitude
Saturday, October 5
Our Mutual Friend Brewing
2810 Larimer Street
OMF is celebrating the eleventh year of its annual customer appreciation party. Expect special beer releases, beer and merch bundles, a live DJ, photo booth, Pit Fiend BBQ and a raffle giving away merch and beer every hour, on the hour.
Berthoud Oktoberfest
Saturday, October 5, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fickel Park
620 Mountain Avenue, Berthoud
With beer, food, a stein-holding contest, lederhosen and dirndl contest, German music, German dancers, Irish dancers and plenty of kids activities, Berthoud is putting on a festival with wide appeal. Admission is free.
Erie Brewfest
Saturday, October 5 noon to 4 p.m.
Coal Creek Park
575 Kattell Street, Erie
It's clear that Erie is throwing a proper beer festival this Saturday. The festival, in its eleventh year, features over twenty breweries and a handful of food trucks. Tickets are $40 through Friday, October 4, then $45 the day of the event. $5 designated driver tickets are also available. This festival is 21+.
From the Brewery: Toasted caramel malts and rich cocoa notes complement the classic banana esters and subtle clove spices treasured in a German-style wheat.
From the Glass: The beer pours a chestnut brown with a generous, creamy light brown head. The nose is light chocolate and banana pudding. Banana bread with some notes of vanilla and caramel lead the way in the flavor, followed by a touch of spicy cloves. At just under 5 percent ABV, the beer is smooth and quite drinkable. Odyssey has been doing some excellent work in the last few years, especially with its German-style beers. It remains a brewery with a versatile selection of styles, and it has a homey, small-pub feel to it.
Availability: On draft and in cans.