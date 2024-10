This Week in Beer: Organization Is Underway to Help North Carolina Breweries and More

click to enlarge OMF is throwing a customer appreciation party this weekend. Our Mutual Friend

The beer of the week is Odyssey's Dunkelweizen, a delicious, dark and drinkable wheat beer. Odyssey Beerwerks Instagram

The aftermath of Hurricane Helene has been brutal on the region , which includes many breweries.Organization is underway, including Pouring for Neighbors . No Colorado breweries are listed on the page as of publication, but hopefully that changes soon as the process to sign up and support the recovery is simple.Many of the breweries that made it through the storm relatively unscathed have been offering free food and water to area residents while power and cellular service are slowly being restored. New Belgium's Asheville location experienced some serious flooding, but the extent of the damage and the reopening timeline is unknown. TRVE's Asheville location was fortunate enough to avoid serious damage and has reopened.The Wheat Ridge brewpub has been closed since February.Owner Eugene Khang tellsthat he plans to reopen on Friday, October 11. Renovations included opening up a wall behind the existing bar to build a patio bar, upgrades to the patio and extensive interior changes. The kitchen is also getting a facelift and fast-casual counter service will be implemented (with full service remaining in the bar area).The Bull is celebrating Oktoberfest all month long.Specials include custom brats from Centennial Sausage, beer mugs for purchase and an array of fest beers. House beers include Smoke on the Lager, a smoked Helles-style beer, as well as Hail Brau Hefeweizen, an unfiltered, German-style wheat beer. Guest taps include an Oktoberfest from the East Coast's OEC Brewing, with both keg and wooden cask options, as well as neighbor and friend Comrade Brewing's Hunt for Red Oktoberfest.OMF is celebrating the eleventh year of its annual customer appreciation party. Expect special beer releases, beer and merch bundles, a live DJ, photo booth, Pit Fiend BBQ and a raffle giving away merch and beer every hour, on the hour.With beer, food, a stein-holding contest, lederhosen and dirndl contest, German music, German dancers, Irish dancers and plenty of kids activities, Berthoud is putting on a festival with wide appeal. Admission is free.It's clear that Erie is throwing a proper beer festival this Saturday. The festival, in its eleventh year, features over twenty breweries and a handful of food trucks. Tickets are $40 through Friday, October 4, then $45 the day of the event. $5 designated driver tickets are also available. This festival is 21+.Toasted caramel malts and rich cocoa notes complement the classic banana esters and subtle clove spices treasured in a German-style wheat.The beer pours a chestnut brown with a generous, creamy light brown head. The nose is light chocolate and banana pudding. Banana bread with some notes of vanilla and caramel lead the way in the flavor, followed by a touch of spicy cloves. At just under 5 percent ABV, the beer is smooth and quite drinkable. Odyssey has been doing some excellent work in the last few years, especially with its German-style beers. It remains a brewery with a versatile selection of styles, and it has a homey, small-pub feel to it.On draft and in cans.